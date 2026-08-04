PCG Global Closes Pre-Series A to Advance the Middle East's Energy Transition and Decarbonisation Drive

GUANGZHOU, China and SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCG Global, a clean energy platform focused on renewable energy infrastructure, has announced the closing of its Pre-Series A financing round, led by GenZero, a wholly owned Temasek platform focused on accelerating decarbonisation globally.

The company was founded in Singapore by the team behind PCG Power, one of China's leading distributed energy operators, with more than 2GW of operational assets. PCG Global draws on this track record to replicate a full-cycle "development–construction–operation–asset securitisation–reinvestment" model across international markets. It currently has approximately 1.8GW of projects in various stages of development, spanning distributed solar, utility-scale plants, behind-the-meter storage and smart energy management, with a full-lifecycle offering from financing and development through to operations and carbon management.

Proceeds from PCG Global's first external capital raise will be deployed to accelerate project origination and execution across Southeast Asia, Oceania and the Middle East, where net-zero commitments and rising power demand are driving rapid growth for renewables. The company already has its first operational project in Indonesia and is advancing utility-scale opportunities in the region.

Li Wenxuan, Chairman and CEO of PCG Power, said: "This round reflects institutional confidence in our ability to translate proven distributed energy capabilities into high-quality outcomes beyond China. We look forward to delivering lasting impact across our target markets."

Kimberly Tan, Head of Investments at GenZero, said: "The PCG team has demonstrated strong capabilities across capital management, project development and operational execution. We believe they are well-positioned to expand globally, particularly in regions with significant demand for clean and resilient energy infrastructure."

Headquartered in Singapore, PCG Global operates under independent governance with dozens of professionals and development teams spanning its target markets.

About PCG Global

PCG Global is a Singapore-headquartered clean energy platform focused on the investment, development and operation of renewable energy infrastructure across international markets. The company delivers integrated energy solutions spanning solar generation, energy storage and smart energy management, with a full-lifecycle approach from project financing through to carbon asset management.

About GenZero

GenZero is an investment platform company focused on accelerating decarbonisation globally. Founded by Temasek, it seeks to deliver positive climate impact alongside long-term sustainable financial returns by investing in scalable solutions.

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