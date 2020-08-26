Penetration of 4G & 5G Invigorates Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market, Says Future Market Insights
26 Aug, 2020, 15:00 BST
DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global point-to-point (P2P) microwave antenna market will expand at a healthy rate between 2019 and 2027.
The report attributes the growth of the market to the penetration of 4G/5G networks, evolving consumer demands regarding data, and the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure. Furthermore, growing adoption for better connectivity by telecom carriers, corporate organizations, and governments across the world is also boosting the demand for P2P microwave antennas.
Along similar lines, pep microwave antennas have numerous benefits such as high speed, high availability over large connection distance, and ability to effectively carry voice and data traffic in numerous bandwidth-intensive applications. On the back of these advantages, P2Ps are being considered as potential alternatives to fiber optics and leased lines.
Moreover, P2P wireless microwaves can be customized to cater to the application-specific requirements, which is expected to drive the demand in numerous industries. Besides, microwaves are compatible with ethernet standards, and support all Ethernet functionality and applications, which will continue to complement the growth of the market.
"Manufacturers are focusing on extending frequency ranges to cater to a wider number of applications, and are seeking contracts from governments to expand their visibility", opines FMI analyst.
Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8459
Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Key Takeaways
- The global point-to-point microwave antenna market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period.
- Based on frequency, 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz P2P microwave antennas are anticipated to remain the most popular segment and will progress at a CAGR of 9.1%.
- On the basis of diameter, 1.0 m to 3.0 m sub-segment will hold the lion's share, accounting for nearly 2/3rds of market value, while 0.2 m to 0.9 m diameter segment will register a growth rate of 8%.
- Among the different types of antennas, the parabolic antenna is expected to remain the most sought-out type, accounting for nearly 65% of the overall value.
Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Key Trends
- Growing emphasis by governments in developing smart cities is expected to emerge as a lucrative trend to drive the demand for P2P microwave antennas.
- Increasing reliance on the internet coupled with demand for high bandwidth applications will equally complement market growth.
For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8459
Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market -Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to account for more than 25% of global market value owing to the rising number of 5G infrastructure development, coupled with surging demand for telecommunication infrastructure.
- Latin America is expected to register healthy growth through the forecast period on the back of skyrocketing demand for high connectivity in the region.
Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the market include Some of the players profiled in report include Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, mWAVE Industries, LLC, and Wireless Excellence Limited.
Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8459
Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market - Taxonomy
Frequency Range:
- 3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz
- 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz
- 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz
Diameter:
- 0.2 m to 0.9 m
- 1.0 m to 3.0 m
- 3.0 m to 4.6 m
Antenna Type:
- Parabolic Antenna
- Flat Panel Antenna
- Others
Polarization:
- Single Polarized Antenna
- Dual Polarized Antenna
Region:
North America:
- U.S.
- Canada
Latin America:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Europe:
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
APEJ:
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Australia
- Rest of APEJ
Japan
MEA:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8459
Get Valuable Insights into the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the point-to-point microwave antenna market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the therapeutic nuclear medicines market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.
Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Landscape
Encoder Market: FMI's compelling study on the encoder market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.
Ultrasonic Sensors Market: The ultrasonic sensors market market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.
Web Real Time Communication Solution Market: The global web real time communication solution market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact
Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
For Media Enquiries: [email protected]
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/point-to-point-microwave-antenna-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/point-to-point-microwave-antenna-market
SOURCE Future Market Insights