Pfizer Appoints Elif Aral as Regional President for the Middle East, Russia & Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer announces the appointment of Elif Aral as Regional President for Middle East, Russia, and Africa (MERA) effective September 2024 to spearhead operations in the region and bring scientific breakthroughs in vaccines, oncology, rare diseases, internal medicine, hospitals, and inflammation and immunology.

Elif Aral, Regional President for Middle East, Russia, and Africa (MERA).

In her new role, in addition to overseeing all therapeutic areas within the MERA region, Elif will drive strategic initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and equity, working closely with regional partners and governments to ensure Pfizer's leading portfolio and breakthroughs reach those who need them.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Elif said, "I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand how Pfizer has evolved and transformed the medical industry for nearly three decades – almost my entire career. Additionally, I have seen how the company's leadership prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, not only for the patients in the markets they serve but also for employees at all levels and regions. I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Pfizer and am particularly honored to be the first woman to hold a presidential role at the company in the region".

She added, "As I take on this new role, my foremost goal is to build upon the strong foundation we have established across the MERA region over the past 70 years. I am deeply committed to ensuring that our global innovative treatments and breakthrough therapies are not only developed but also made accessible as we continue to bridge the healthcare equity gap, working together with our dedicated teams and partners to drive meaningful change and improve health outcomes for communities across the region."

Elif Aral began her journey with Pfizer in 1995, with a career marked by significant achievements. Most recently, she led Pfizer's 'An Accord for a Healthier World' initiative, where she collaborated with cross-functional teams to provide current and future Pfizer medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis in 45 lower-income countries. The initiative aims to reduce the health equity gap by ensuring affordable access to essential medications and addressing systemic barriers that hinder patient access to healthcare.

Prior to leading Accord, Elif worked as the CV Metabolic and Global Brands Lead in Internal Medicine where she was responsible for overseeing a portfolio of over 200 medicines, working globally to enhance performance and ensure the supply of crucial medications to patients. Elif also served as the Vaccines Lead for Emerging Markets, managing a $1.4 billion portfolio. Elif holds a degree in Economics from Istanbul University and has completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School, Wharton, Kellogg Executive Education, and the Management Center of Europe.

