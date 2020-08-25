Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Witnessing Surge on Account of Demand for Safe and Efficient Drugs: Future Market Insights Report

DUBAI, U.A.E., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pharmaceutical lipids market is forecasted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2030.

According to the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), around 90% of drugs that are pipe and 40% of marketed drugs have poor solubility in water. On this premise, the preference for lipid-based formulations has been increasing in nutraceuticals, diagnostics, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals. This is expected to act as a major growth attribute to the market.

Furthermore, lipid-based formulations protect active compounds from biological transformation or degradation, thereby increasing the overall efficiency and shelf-life of drugs. Moreover, lipid-based particulate DDS change the biodistribution and consequently reduce the level of toxicity in numerous drugs. This improves the safety coefficient, thus fueling the market growth.

"Owing to the growing demand for lipid nanocarriers due to better biocompatibility, market players are shifting from polymeric nanoparticles to the former. This is expected to bestow lucrative revenue opportunities in the forthcoming years."

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market - Key Takeaways

The global pharmaceutical lipids market is projected to surpass a global valuation of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. Triglycerides are forecasted to account for the majority of market share on the back of ease of manufacturing and high efficacy of the drugs.

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems (LBDDS) segment is projected to hold the lion's share in the market value, accounting for nearly 3/4th of global market value, owing to high consumer preference and early penetration.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market - Key Trends

Increasing inclination towards biosimilars and generic drugs derived from lipid-based formulations is expected to bestow lucrative revenue opportunities.

The outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to catalyze the growth of the market owing to proliferating demand for pharmaceutical lipids among healthcare personnel and researchers globally

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market - Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent share in the global market value owing to the abundance of raw materials and a healthy export rate of API to other regions.

is expected to hold a prominent share in the global market value owing to the abundance of raw materials and a healthy export rate of API to other regions. East Asia held nearly 27% of its market share in 2020 and will remain a lucrative region through the forecast period.

held nearly 27% of its market share in 2020 and will remain a lucrative region through the forecast period. North America is forecasted to account for a remarkable share in market value backed by the presence of a thriving pharmaceutical sector.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Avanti, Polar Lipids Inc., BASF SE, Corden Pharma International, NOF Corporation, Cayman Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, and Stepan Company. The outbreak of Covid-19 is bestowing lucrative revenue opportunities to market players owing to the high demand for drugs across the world. Leveraging the demand, manufacturers are racing to develop Covid-19 vaccine. On these lines:

In May 2020 , Moderna Inc. announced an extension of a deal with CordenPharma for securing huge volumes of lipids used for producing its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

, Moderna Inc. announced an extension of a deal with CordenPharma for securing huge volumes of lipids used for producing its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna also stated that on success with the vaccine, it plans to supply a million doses per month in 2020 and 10 million doses in a month in 2021.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market - Taxonomy

Product type:

Triglycerides

Phospholipids

Sphingolipids

Cholesterol

Fatty Acids

Others

Form:

Liquid

Semi-solid

Solid

Source:

Synthetic, Semi-synthetic and Natural

Application:

Conventional Lipid-based Drug Delivery Systems (LBDDS)

Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SEDDS)

Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SMEDDS)

Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

Others

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Pharmaceutical Lipids Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical lipids market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the pharmaceutical lipids market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

