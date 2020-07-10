Pisano Secures $2.5 Million Investment in a Round Led by CEE Fintech Investor Elevator Ventures

Founded in 2015, Pisano currently operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. With this new investment and the partnership, the company is aiming to focus on growth and to deepen its presence in the Central and Eastern Europe Market.

"Our collaboration with EV started with RBI's fintech partnership program Elevator Lab, where we shared our solutions from a start-up perspective. The relationship developed from a successful PoC with RBI to a growth investment," said, Ozkan Demir, Co-founder and CEO at Pisano. Adding that they "will continue to invest in talent, technology and leadership across the organization to bring even more value to employees, customers and investors."

Pisano's experience management solutions transform the way companies like RBI, İş Bank, AXA, ISS, Vestel and Landmark Group operate by bridging the experience gap across organizations — from the frontline, all the way to the boardroom. Resulting in more engaged employees, happier customers and more profitable businesses.

"We see superior customer experience as one of the key success factors in banking. Besides Pisano's powerful platform also the suitability for financial institutions and adjunct services convinced us to invest," said Thomas Muchar, Managing Director at Elevator Ventures.

Pisano's technology empowers hundreds of businesses across the globe to provide exceptional employee and customer experience. Making it easy to capture feedback, analyze data and communicate in real time across digital and offline channels. Resulting in more engaged employees, happier customers and more profitable businesses.

