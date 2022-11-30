A History-Making Celebration of Fashion, Culture and Music Takes Center Stage at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Doha on December 16, Featuring More Than 150 Designers From 6 Continents and 50 Countries

Event to Showcase 21 Qatar-based Brands and More from the MENA Region

All Proceeds to Benefit the Organization Education Above All,

Which Transforms the Lives of Millions through Education

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Creates and CR Runway today announced details for the world's biggest fashion show, Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, taking place between the semifinal and final matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on December 16. Highlighting the intersection of fashion, culture, music, and sports, this history-making global showcase will feature works by more than 150 designers from 6 continents and 50 countries presented in front of 25,000 spectators at the center of the Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium.

Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Carine Roitfield Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Carine Roitfield with local designers

Held under the auspices of Qatar Creates—the year-round movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of the country's cultural activities—the epic fashion show and cultural gathering will put a global spotlight on the connections among fashion, sport and music that bind people and communities together across cultures. The unprecedented scale of the catwalk will present tomorrow's design talents—including 21 Qatar-based brands and more from the MENA region—who will share the stage with the most acclaimed and internationally recognized icons in fashion.

The event will feature showstopping performances by international superstars including DJ Snake, Kadim Al Sahir, Khaled, Nancy Ajram, Ozuna, Zakes Bantwini, and more.

Comprising four uniquely designed and highly choreographed runway presentations, the show will feature an Opening Act with national ambassadors representing the 32 countries in the World Cup, all sporting customized jerseys. Immediately following, two local Qatari brands--Aliya Al Obaidly and Harlienz--have collaborated to put on a special performance entitled "Where the Sand Touches the Sea" that is inspired by Qatar's traditional practices of pearl diving which will feature a contemporary rendition of the Gulf folk song "Tob Tob ya Bahar" by Qatari composer Hala Al Emadi that will be performed by Dana. Act 2, "The Fashion World Tour," will be a grand celebration showcasing exceptional works from designers from 6 continents. Act 3 and the Finale, "One Night in Qatar," will be an extravaganza of haute couture and eveningwear created exclusively by international designers and brands for Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway. Throughout the event, 21 Qatar-based brands presented by M7 – Qatar's creative hub for entrepreneurship in fashion, design, and technology – will participate in the event.

Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway positions local and regional designers alongside some of the most internationally recognized brands in fashion at one of the most sought-after platforms in the industry. The event will put a spotlight on the next generation of designers, many of whom will stage their collection in a global fashion show for the first time. The Qatar-based brands participating in the event are 1309, Aldukan, Aliya Al Obaidly, Tamader Alsultan, Drizzle, Ghada Al Buainain, Hairaat, Hamadis, Harlienz, Kaltham's Pavilion, Lorenaa Michelle, Maryam Al Darwish, Mhefhef, Muna Saad, Naila Al Thani, Trzi, TIIYA, WAAD Designs, WADHA, Wit Noiz, and Yasmin Mansour.

Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway will raise funds in support of Education Above All, a not-for-profit organization chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani that provides educational opportunities to underserved children and youth and empowers women to become active members of their communities. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the cause.

Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway was conceived by Her Excellency Sheikha Mayassa Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, curated by the French editor and visionary stylist Carine Roitfeld, and directed by CR Runway CEO Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld. This will be the third edition of CR Runway, following CR Runway x Luisaviaroma in Florence in 2019 and the CR Runway x AmfAR virtual show to fight against COVID-19 in 2020.

For information to purchase tickets for Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway or the Qatar Creates One Pass, please visit www.qacreates.com. For viewings of the fashion show, audiences should visit www.qacreates.com and www.crfashionbook.com.

About Qatar Creates

Qatar Creates curates, celebrates, and promotes cultural activities within Qatar.

Working with partners in museums, film, fashion, hospitality, cultural heritage, performing arts, and the private sector in Qatar, the Qatar Creates platform amplifies the voice of Qatar's creative industries, directly connecting audiences to events.

SOURCE BLJ Worldwide