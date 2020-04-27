Qetaifan Projects Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in Qatar for 2020

DOHA, Qatar, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qetaifan projects, a real estate development company, part of Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Qatar in 2020. The Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"The ideal work environment comes from the principle of equal opportunities, concerted efforts and working with the spirit of one team, with a specific vision and a clear goal. The approach that we follow, apart from the human resources policies, aims at promoting humanitarian standards, paying great attention to employees' satisfaction and factors that may adversely affect their productivity. Today, during the tough times the whole world is going through, we have made sure at Qetaifan Projects to make our employees' safety and well-being our main responsibility, therefore we are offering our employees flexible working hours; working in shifts and remotely from home, while abiding by the highest safety and precautionary measures at the office" said H.E. Sheikh Nasser Abdulrahman Al Thani, Managing Director for Qetaifan projects.

"I'm really proud to be part of such a great company! I'm very grateful for the opportunity Qetaifan Projects has given me to gain more experience and achieve the best practices in Human Resources. Qetaifan Projects believes that the HR department performs more duties than simply handling or processing payroll once a month. Instead, this department helps to develop a company's strategy and handles the organization's employee-centered activities. We believe that our employees are our biggest asset and our aim is to make each employee happy, committed and dedicated. We are a family and our mission is to work together as a team to be Qatar's most influential developer that delivers unrivalled quality projects and to create sustainable investments that will carry the name of Qatar with strong core values such as innovation, integrity, respect and corporate social responsibility. Qetaifan Projects! One Team! One family!" said Amal Turki, head of HR for Qetaifan projects.

"Qetaifan projects is a people focused workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and growth of all team members and the overall business. Today with the COVID-19 pandemic challenging different organizations across the globe, we are proud to announce the persistent dedication of organizations in Qatar toward creating a better working environment for their employees and we hope this will inspire more companies in Qatar to become a Best Place To Work" said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Qatar.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. Through the program, we share best HR practices and help other companies learn from the best.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

