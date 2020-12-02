Qi Card Celebrates More Than 600,000 App Downloads

BAGHDAD, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qi Card , the leading electronic payment solution and national debit/credit card of Iraq, is celebrating the milestone of more than 600,000 downloads of its mobile banking app. The record-breaking download rate is a testament to Qi Card's popularity in Iraq as a safe, secure and convenient method of accessing, receiving and transferring money.

The Qi Services from Al-Rafidain Bank mobile app allows customers to manage Qi Card and Mastercard holders banking with Al-Rafidain to access bank accounts, transfer money, and access Qi Payment Cards from almost anywhere. Additionally, customers can check their balance, block and unblock, reset PIN, replace their Qi Payment Card, transfer money from their cards, also the capability of updating contact number that linked to the bank account via Face ID and view nearest Qi locations.

Qi Card is constantly innovating to bring consumers the financial services they need with the flexibility they desire. With multiple new products and services, Qi Card is bringing transformative change to Iraq through a modern personal banking experience.

For more information about Qi Card's multiple services and innovations, visit www.qi.iq.

About Qi Card

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.

SOURCE Qi Card