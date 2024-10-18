QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025

Arab Region's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region.

The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University, which places third.

Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).

Top-20 2025 2024 Institution Country 1 1 King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals Saudi Arabia 2 3 Qatar University Qatar 3 2 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 4 7 Khalifa University of Science and Technology UAE 5 6 United Arab Emirates University UAE 6 4 American University of Beirut (AUB) Lebanon 7 5 King Abdulaziz University (KAU) Saudi Arabia 8 10 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 9 9 University of Jordan Jordan 10 8 American University of Sharjah UAE 11 29 King Khalid University Saudi Arabia 12 23 Abu Dhabi University UAE 13 11 The American University in Cairo Egypt 14 24 Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU) Saudi Arabia 15 13 Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university Saudi Arabia 16 16 Jordan University of Science & Technology Jordan 17 22 Ajman University UAE 18 13 Hamad Bin Khalifa University Qatar 19 18 Umm Al-Qura University Saudi Arabia 20 19 Zayed University UAE

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "The Arab region's academic standing is rising, fueled by international partnerships and impactful research. Though no universities entered or dropped from the top 10, the broader landscape is dynamic. A record number of featured Arabic universities highlights the growing competition for academic excellence in the region."

Overview

