QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025

18 Oct, 2024, 15:26 GMT
Arab Region's Best Universities Revealed
LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region.
The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University, which places third.
Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).
|
Top-20
|
2025
|
2024
|
Institution
|
Country
|
1
|
1
|
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
|
Saudi Arabia
|
2
|
3
|
Qatar University
|
Qatar
|
3
|
2
|
King Saud University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
4
|
7
|
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
|
UAE
|
5
|
6
|
United Arab Emirates University
|
UAE
|
6
|
4
|
American University of Beirut (AUB)
|
Lebanon
|
7
|
5
|
King Abdulaziz University (KAU)
|
Saudi Arabia
|
8
|
10
|
Sultan Qaboos University
|
Oman
|
9
|
9
|
University of Jordan
|
Jordan
|
10
|
8
|
American University of Sharjah
|
UAE
|
11
|
29
|
King Khalid University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
12
|
23
|
Abu Dhabi University
|
UAE
|
13
|
11
|
The American University in Cairo
|
Egypt
|
14
|
24
|
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU)
|
Saudi Arabia
|
15
|
13
|
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
|
Saudi Arabia
|
16
|
16
|
Jordan University of Science & Technology
|
Jordan
|
17
|
22
|
Ajman University
|
UAE
|
18
|
13
|
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
|
Qatar
|
19
|
18
|
Umm Al-Qura University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
20
|
19
|
Zayed University
|
UAE
Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "The Arab region's academic standing is rising, fueled by international partnerships and impactful research. Though no universities entered or dropped from the top 10, the broader landscape is dynamic. A record number of featured Arabic universities highlights the growing competition for academic excellence in the region."
Overview
- Egyptian universities lead in cross-border collaboration, with the most top-50 spots for International Research Network.
- Iraq is the most improved country, with 12 universities rising, 2 dropping, and 10 remaining stable.
- Jordan excels in teaching expertise, with the most top-50 universities for Staff with a PhD
- Morocco achieves the highest Staff with a PhD score, with three universities in the top 10 for this metric.
- Both ranked Qatari universities perform well, with Qatar University rising to second overall. Hamad Bin Khalifa University leads in three metrics, more than any other institution.
- Saudi Arabia shines, with two universities in the top three. It excels in research, collaboration and international reputation.
- The UAE dominates in internationalisation, with eight universities in the top 10 for International Faculty and six for International Students.
