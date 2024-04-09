Real Madrid World's Official Opening Day is Today

Real Madrid World is opening today, 9 April 2024

The park will be home to over 40 themed experiences and attractions including the region's first wooden roller coaster, the tallest amusement ride in the world, Real Madrid trophies arena, themed restaurants and retail stores featuring exclusive personalised merchandise and more

All spread across three zones: CHAMPIONS AVENUE, CELEBRATION PLAZA and STARS AVENUE

One Day ticket starts from AED 295* available on sale from today onwards

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have announced the much-anticipated opening of Real Madrid World (RMW), the first ever Real Madrid-themed park celebrating football and basketball the Real Madrid way, today, 9 April 2024.

Real Madrid World Real Madrid World

Opening at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, the fascinating theme park will be home to over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences and attractions that offer all guests the exclusive opportunity to feel closer to their football heroes. From visiting the locker rooms of Real Madrid players and exploring the secret sanctuary guarding the club's winning trophies, to enjoying thrilling attractions, captivating entertainment shows and topped by the region's first wooden roller coaster and tallest amusement ride in the world – guests are in for an unforgettable adventure, surrounded by captivating attractions and immersive experiences like never before.

That's not all! Fans will explore an impressive collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise in Dubai at Real Madrid World, where fans are invited to personalize the Club's shirts and other collectibles to celebrate football the Real Madrid way as well as enjoy numerous dining venues and carts offering flavourful treats with Spanish twists.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the first theme park destination worldwide to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid. The world's first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world's love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life."

Eiroa added: "We take immense pride in crafting extraordinary entertainment experiences for guests of all ages. Our commitment contributes significantly to Dubai's success by boosting tourism and firmly establishing the emirate as a captivating global destination."

Real Madrid World is the newest addition to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts set to open from Sunday to Thursday from 12:00pm to 9:00pm and on Friday and Saturday from 12:00pm to 10:00pm, families, Real Madrid fans as well as theme park enthusiasts of all ages, where they are all invited to explore its three zones: CHAMPIONS AVENUE, CELEBRATION PLAZA and STARS AVENUE, each zone paying tribute to the FIFA's Best Club of the 20th Century.

Over 40 new themed attractions, immersive experiences and fan engagement opportunities await Real Madrid World guests, including the below:

The HALA MADRID COASTER is the region's first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey with the European Cups.

is the region's first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey with the European Cups. The STARS FLYER, standing at 460 feet, is the tallest amusement ride in the world and an iconic and adrenaline-pumping ride dedicated to the Real Madrid stars.

standing at 460 feet, is the tallest amusement ride in the world and an iconic and adrenaline-pumping ride dedicated to the Real Madrid stars. WHITE HEARTS is a walkthrough exhibition celebrating the past, present and future of the club offering various exciting experiences. The interactive experience will highlight the values of the club and transform any guest into a 'Madridista'.

is a walkthrough exhibition celebrating the past, present and future of the club offering various exciting experiences. The interactive experience will highlight the values of the club and transform any guest into a 'Madridista'. The BERNABÉU EXPERIENCE is a theatrical interpretation providing fans with exclusive access to the locker room, the center of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups – the sacred spaces within the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain .

is a theatrical interpretation providing fans with exclusive access to the locker room, the center of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups – the sacred spaces within the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in . THE WAVE – LA OLA is a thrilling family roller coaster that will transport guests to the sacred seats of a stadium and embrace loyal fans who stand up, cheering their lungs out for their favorite team.

is a thrilling family roller coaster that will transport guests to the sacred seats of a stadium and embrace loyal fans who stand up, cheering their lungs out for their favorite team. LA FÁBRICA TRAINING PITCH is a playground for guests of all ages with lots of football balls and mini-training equipment for the children, to practice their best shots and train like the stars.

is a playground for guests of all ages with lots of football balls and mini-training equipment for the children, to practice their best shots and train like the stars. THE FACTORY OF DREAMS is a virtual simulator that will take guests on a journey full of surprises where the magic that makes Real Madrid special comes alive.

is a virtual simulator that will take guests on a journey full of surprises where the magic that makes Real Madrid special comes alive. HANDS UP! is a drop tower that invites guests to raise the Victory Cup together with the team.

is a drop tower that invites guests to raise the Victory Cup together with the team. FOOTBALL TRAINING CAMPS AND PROGRAMS where guests aged 6 and above, are invited to participate to an exhilarating experience that combines learning, teamwork, and fun, starting with a warm-up session, followed by learning some basic tricks, topped by engaging in a short team-based game to showcase their skills.

where guests aged 6 and above, are invited to participate to an exhilarating experience that combines learning, teamwork, and fun, starting with a warm-up session, followed by learning some basic tricks, topped by engaging in a short team-based game to showcase their skills. ENTERTAINING SHOWS feature over 15 daily sets, offering a diverse range of fascinating experiences for Real Madrid World guests. From interactive football freestyle street shows to captivating full-cast performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The adventure will not be complete without indulging in delicious treats from the Real Madrid World diverse dining options, including the HALA MADRID RESTAURANT, where the passion of Real Madrid comes together with the flavours of Spain. Further excitement awaits all guests with THE REAL CHALLENGE for family challenge games, physical and digital sport interactives. Moreover, Real Madrid fans will explore an impressive collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise that offers an exclusive opportunity to personalize the Club's shirts and other collectibles to celebrate football the Real Madrid way.

To visit Real Madrid World, guests are welcome to enjoy the One Day Pass starting from AED 295 online at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld or at the gate from today onwards.

Real Madrid World is located within Dubai Parks and Resorts in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali and is only 20 minutes from Dubai Marina. The destination is accessible by car from Dubai on the E11 Highway (Sheikh Zayed Road) by taking exit 5. Guests can also use the RTA bus services that depart daily from the Ibn Battuta Metro Station.

Fans and the public can sign up to receive exclusive news and updates on Real Madrid World by visiting www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld and follow Real Madrid World on Instagram @realmadridworlddubai and Facebook @realmadridworlddubai.

Notes to Editor:

About: Real Madrid World

Date: Real Madrid World opens today, 9 April 2024. Tickets are on sale from today.

Timings: Sunday to Thursday: from 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday - Saturday: 12:00pm - 10:00pm

Where: Real Madrid World within Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Price: *One Day Pass starts from AED 295 online. Tickets valid for three months from the date of purchase.

About Real Madrid World (RMW)

Real Madrid World (RMW) located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, is the first ever Real Madrid-themed theme park in the world with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions, world's tallest amusement ride and dining venues dedicated to families, Real Madrid fans and theme park enthusiasts. It features three zones: CHAMPIONS AVENUE, CELEBRATION PLAZA and STARS AVENUE, each zone paying tribute to FIFA's Best Club of the 20th Century. Some of the attractions include WHITE HEARTS, BERNABÉU EXPERIENCE, HALA MADRID COASTER and THE WAVE–LA OLA. RMW is home of an impressive collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise in Dubai where fans can personalize the Club's shirtsThe destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Real Madrid World theme park.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai's themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

JumpX is the region's largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children's learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world's largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the 'Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal', as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382590/Real_Madrid_World_Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382591/Real_Madrid_World_Image_2.jpg