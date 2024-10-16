LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity and risk intelligence solutions protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide, will be participating in GITEX Global 2024, the world's largest technology exhibition, held from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Resecurity will exhibit in Hall 23 (Cybersecurity), booth H23-C15, where the company will present their innovative AI-powered cybersecurity and fraud prevention solutions.

Resecurity to Showcase AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention Solutions at GITEX Global 2024

GITEX Global 2024, now in its 44th edition, is renowned for bringing together the world's leading technology companies, innovators, and thought leaders. This year's event will feature 6,000 exhibitors and attract over 180,000 attendees from 170 countries. The exhibition will cover various technological sectors, including AI, 5G, future mobility, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. With its focus on innovation, GITEX will also spotlight how AI is transforming industries and how businesses can leverage emerging technologies to stay competitive.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, stated, "We are thrilled to be part of GITEX once again, showcasing our cutting-edge AI-powered solutions at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. As cyber threats and adversary tactics become more sophisticated, businesses and governments need robust solutions that are powered by AI and actionable threat intelligence to safeguard their digital environments and critical assets."

Prior to the event, Resecurity announced a strategic partnership with emt Distribution META, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by businesses in the META region.

Resecurity was recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the global leader in cyber threat intelligence and external threat risk management. This has caught the attention of the coveted Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2024, with Resecurity bagging the Cybersecurity - Technology category win.

About GITEX Global 2024

GITEX Global is the largest and most influential technology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region, attracting 6,000 exhibitors and 180,000 attendees from 170+ countries. The event brings together innovators, tech leaders, and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, 5G, cloud computing, and more. GITEX is known for fostering collaboration across industries and shaping the future of technology through keynotes, live demonstrations, and interactive discussions. For more information about GITEX, visit https://www.gitex.com

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

For more information about Resecurity's AI-driven Fraud Prevention Platform, visit https://www.resecurity.com/fraud-prevention.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531923/Resecurity_GITEX_Global_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738236/Resecurity_Logo.jpg