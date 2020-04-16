RoboAds Inc., UAE Robotics Startup, Develops New Generation of Service Robots to Aid Medical and Security Staff on Coronavirus Frontline

RoboAds is an all-in-one mobile kiosk which is equipped with four 55-Inch screens in 4K resolution, high clarity speakers and microphones. RoboAds can be deployed in hospitals, airports, malls, tradeshows, metro stations and other high traffic areas. The robot can be utilized for teleconferencing and displaying videos.

Healthcare staff can check-in patients without the need to be physically present, decreasing the risk of virus transmission. Security staff can remotely communicate with the public while putting less risk on their own lives. The robot can navigate autonomously or teleoperated and is equipped with 2 lidar scanners that insures 360-degree obstacle avoidance during mobility mode.

RoboAds is also equipped with edge computing servers, compatible for IOT hardware upgrades. One of the options are thermal cameras that can capture human temperature and notify visitors in case of alarming variations. The robot utilizes the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, digital signage and video analytics. It can analyze the number of visitors, age, gender and emotions.

RoboAds team is dedicated towards developing advanced service robots to enhance people's lives, a new generation of robots for humans.

