Robo.ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI Debuts in the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovia AI, an AI data processing and visual infrastructure provider, and a subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), today announced its inaugural appearance in the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

ISNR Abu Dhabi is the region's most trusted platform to bring together international officials, technology partners and stakeholders from public and private sectors.

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Neurovia's participation at the ISNR 2026 marks a pivotal milestone in its international expansion and technological validation. During the exhibition, Neurovia AI will present its core technology platform, NeuroStream™. Utilizing a bitmap vectorization algorithm, the platform is engineered for scenarios requiring strict data accuracy, including national security, smart city infrastructure, and unmanned systems. By maintaining data fidelity while minimizing bandwidth and power consumption, Neurovia is addressing the critical bottlenecks in physical AI deployment.

ISNR 2026, themed "Securing Tomorrow Today," focuses on advancing innovative technologies to address emerging global security challenges, with a strong emphasis on AI, surveillance, and critical infrastructure protection. "Neurovia's solutions address the growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure," stated Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI. "ISNR 2026 provides an ideal platform for Neurovia to work closely with government entities, security communities, and industry partners to alleviate the infrastructure and data burden, and to unleash the full AI potential."

The company intends to engage with government agencies and system integrators in the region to discuss potential collaborations. These discussions will focus on the commercial deployment of low-latency, high-security AI data infrastructure in public and private sectors.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; actual results may differ materially as detailed in our SEC filings.

Media Contacts

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.roboai.io

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