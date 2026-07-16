DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the world's #1 best-selling robotic vacuum brand according to IDC and the official partner of Real Madrid C.F., now introduces the Qrevo S Pro to consumers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Whether you're a busy professional, a pet owner, or a parent with young children, the Qrevo S Pro handles daily cleaning challenges with ease. This new robot vacuum and mop delivers powerful performance and maximum convenience at a price that offers superior value – making advanced robotic cleaning accessible to more households in the region than ever before.

Hands-Free Living with the All-in-One Dock

The Qrevo S Pro's upgraded multifunctional dock is engineered to eliminate the daily chores that come with traditional cleaning. After every session, it automatically empties dust into a sealed 2.7L bag that only needs changing every 65 days – that's over two months of hands-free maintenance. It washes mops with 75°C hot water to break down grease and grime, then dries them with 45°C warm air to prevent odors and bacteria growth. Auto water refilling ensures the robot is always ready for its next mopping task, while faster charging reduces downtime. For busy families, simply press "start" and forget about cleaning for weeks – the dock handles the rest.

Powerful Cleaning Across All Surfaces

With 18,500Pa HyperForce suction and dual spinning mops rotating at 200 RPM, the Qrevo S Pro tackles dust, crumbs, and spills across hard floors and carpets – a must for homes that combine marble or tile with decorative rugs. Mops automatically lift up to 10mm when carpets are detected, keeping textiles dry. The anti-tangle system minimizes hair wrapping, making it ideal for pet-friendly households. Adjustable water flow lets you customize mopping for tile, wood, or marble.

Smart Navigation, Simple Control

PreciSense LiDAR maps your home quickly and precisely, while Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance navigates around shoes, toys, and furniture legs. The Roborock app lets you customize schedules, set no-go zones, and monitor cleaning from anywhere – or let SmartPlan 2.0 adapt routines automatically. Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home, with strong privacy protections built in.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across more than 170 countries and regions. As the official partner of Real Madrid C.F., Roborock continues to unite cutting-edge innovation with a passion for excellence that resonates with consumers around the globe.

The Roborock Qrevo S Pro is available now on Amazon and other major retailers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit https://sa-en.roborock.com and https://ae-en.roborock.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006151/Qrevo_S_Pro.jpg