DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the availability of additional health monitoring features on Galaxy Watch devices in the wider Gulf, expanding the range of tools available to the Gulf users. This expansion reflects Samsung's commitment to empowering users across the region with advanced health-tracking tools, enabling them to take greater control of their health and well-being.

Samsung rolls out enhanced health features for Galaxy Watch users in the Gulf

Galaxy Watch users in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar can now access the Heart Health Full Package, offering comprehensive monitoring features for enhanced cardiovascular health insights. The expanded feature set includes Heart Rate Alert, which notifies users when their resting heart rate remains outside a user-defined range for 10 minutes; Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), which can detect irregular heart patterns; and ECG (Electrocardiogram) monitoring capabilities.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "This regional expansion of our health monitoring features represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower users in the Gulf with advanced health technology. By making these innovative features more accessible, we're helping our users make more informed decisions about their health and wellness, bringing professional-grade monitoring capabilities right to their wrist."

For users of the latest Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra models, Samsung has introduced the first FDA-approved smart watch sleep apnea detection capability, enabling them to monitor and better understand their sleep health patterns throughout the night.

Looking ahead, Samsung will introduce advanced cycle tracking capabilities through Samsung Health v6.29, scheduled for release in December 2025. The sophisticated cycle tracking feature utilizes skin temperature data to provide personalized insights and predictions for female users' monthly cycles, offering detailed health tracking and monitoring capabilities. This feature will be available to users in the GCC, furthering Samsung's commitment to offering comprehensive health monitoring tailored to users' needs.

These expanded capabilities are part of the One UI 6 Watch update, which is now rolling out to Galaxy Watch devices. The update brings select features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 to previous generations of Galaxy Watch, including the Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch FE.

Existing Galaxy Watch users can take advantage of these new features by updating their Galaxy Watch to the latest software version and installing the latest Samsung Health app update. A simple setup process will guide users through activating each health feature. For new users, these features will be readily available upon setting up their Galaxy Watch with the latest software. Samsung encourages all users to explore these new capabilities to take greater control of their health monitoring journey.

