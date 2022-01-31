SAPIN earns the Best Place to Work certification

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPIN, a leading metal packaging supplier to the paint, food and aerosol industry, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi and UAE for 2021. During the assessment, the company received high scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, relationships and personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Saudi.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Abdulrahman Al Suhaimi, Managing Director of the company, he said, "It's a gratified moment for us being certified as the Best Place to Work in KSA & UAE. Our vision is for our employees to be working at a Great Place to Work. We believe that a positive working atmosphere influence employees' attitude towards their effort, colleagues and productivity. We reflect if the people who work for us are proud of the Company, they will create a positive working environment and a great place to work. In this ever-changing society, the most powerful and enduring organizations are built from the heart, their fundamentals are stronger because they are constructed with the strength of the human spirit."

Ahmed Alblushi, HR Director commented on this achievement, "It gives me immense pride to obtain this recognition during these challenging times. This recognition is even more special since it marks SAPIN's 45th year. It serves to our incomparable excellence of work and reflects everyone's commitment to build and uphold an innovative, employee friendly and inclusive workplace in Saudi Arabia & UAE."

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Media Contact:

Maria Mercedes

[email protected]

+44 208 895 6562

SOURCE Best Places To Work