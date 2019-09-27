Saudi Arabia Announces Tourist Visa

- For the first time ever, tourist visas made available via Saudi embassies and consulates across the world

- Citizens of 49 countries will be able to get e-Visa online and Visa on arrival

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a historic event in Ad-Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh, His Excellency Ahmad Al-Khateeb, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage, is announcing the launch of a tourist visa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Applications for the visa can now be made at Saudi Embassies and Consulates across the world.

Citizens from 49 countries will also be able to apply for an e-Visa online or get a Visa on arrival into Saudi Arabia. A dedicated online portal at visitsaudi.com has been launched and electronic kiosks are available at airports.

The following are the 49 countries that will be eligible to apply for e-Visas and Visas on arrival.

USA Canada Kazakhstan Singapore Brunei New Zealand South Korea Japan Spain Belgium Malaysia Austria Cyprus UK Croatia Estonia Andorra Denmark Germany Bulgaria France Hungary Czech Republic Holland Italy Finland Ireland Lithuania Greece Liechtenstein Monaco Iceland Malta Poland Latvia Norway Russia Luxembourg Romania Slovenia Montenegro Slovakia Switzerland Portugal Sweden Australia San Marino Ukraine China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan)

The tourist visa allows for a stay in of up to 3 months per entry, with visitors able to spend up to 90 days a year in Saudi Arabia. The visa is valid for one year, with multiple entries.

The cost of applying for an e-Visa or a Visa on arrival is SAR 440 plus VAT.

Saudi Arabia intends to extend the e-Visa scheme to other countries in due course.

A detailed information sheet on the new tourist visa is available here.

Ambition

Opening Saudi Arabia to tourism is a key milestone in the implementation of Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the country's economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

Saudi Arabia expects to achieve 100 million international and domestic overnight visits a year by 2030, attracting significant foreign and domestic investment and creating up to a million jobs.

By 2030, the aim is for tourism to contribute up to 10% of the country's GDP, compared to just 3% today.

Offering

Visitors seeking unexplored heritage sites, an authentic cultural experience and breathtaking natural beauty will be surprised and delighted to discover Saudi Arabia's many treasures.

Saudi's places of interest include:

Five UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a staggering 10,000 recorded sites of historical interest.

Thirteen regions, each with a distinctive cultural history and culinary tradition.

A contemporary culture scene that includes the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture in Dhahran, sculpture parks, art galleries, fashion shows, literary events and the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in March 2020 .

. A surprisingly diverse range of landscapes, including the green mountains of Asir, the crystal waters of the Red Sea, the snow-covered winter plains of Tabuk and the shifting sands of the Empty Quarter.

A number of new destinations under construction, including the futuristic city of NEOM, the Qiddiyah entertainment city near Riyadh and a range of luxury destinations by the Red Sea.

Destination factsheets, photographs and video footage of Saudi Arabia's tourist offering can be found here.

Sector development strategy

A robust sector development strategy underpins the launch of the new tourist visa.

In the first phase of the program, from 2019 to 2022, the focus will be on attracting first-time visitors to "discover Saudi".

The second phase of the program, from 2022 onwards, will focus on enticing visitors to "experience Saudi".

As part of phase one, over 20 new tourist sites will be developed, dramatically expanding choice and opportunity for visitors to discover the country's hidden treasures.

As part of phase two, the full development of Saudi's giga projects will come on stream, including NEOM, Amaala, the Red Sea Project, Al-Ula, Qiddiyah and Ad-Diriyah.

Underpinning Saudi's approach are a range of enabling initiatives including:

The development of a comprehensive legislative, licensing & inspection framework for the tourism sector.

A drive to facilitate the recruitment and training of staff in sector's key job families.

A private sector engagement program to foster partnerships to deliver a richer and more varied visitor experience.

The expansion of air connectivity bi-lateral agreements and the launch of new international routes to link Saudi with target countries.

Speaking at the launch of the new tourism visa, His Excellency Ahmad Al-Khateeb will say:

"Tonight, we make history.

For the first time, we are opening our country to tourists from all over the world.

To those thinking of visiting Saudi Arabia, you won't find a warmer welcome anywhere in the world. And you won't find a people prouder to share the riches of their land with you.

Make no mistake, this is Vision 2030 in action. Under the leadership of his Majesty the King and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, we are delivering – supercharging a non-oil sector that will drive growth and diversify our economy for decades to come.

Saudi Arabia is opening. We are opening our economy. We are opening our society.

Now we open our home and open our hearts to guests from around the world. Come, visit Saudi. And let us welcome you to Arabia."

