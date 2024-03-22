Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation Commemorates World Water Day with Call for Global Cooperation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United Nations (UN) marks World Water Day on March 22, 2024, the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) stands at the forefront of efforts to address water scarcity and promote international cooperation. This year, in alignment with the UN theme "Water for Peace", SWCC reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration and sustainability in water management.

As the world's largest producer of desalinated water, and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, SWCC remains dedicated to utilizing innovative technologies and forging strategic partnerships to tackle water scarcity on a global scale.

World Water Day serves as a poignant reminder of the global significance of water cooperation. According to the United Nations, more than three billion people worldwide depend on water sources that cross national boundaries. Despite this interdependence, only a fraction of countries sharing water resources have formal cooperation agreements in place.

In light of such challenges, SWCC emphasizes the urgency of promoting dialogue and collaboration among nations to address water-related issues effectively. Through initiatives such as technology innovation and knowledge-sharing, SWCC is committed to advancing sustainable water management practices and mitigating the impacts of climate change on water resources.

"Our mission at SWCC goes beyond providing desalinated water; it is about safeguarding this vital resource for future generations. Through global collaboration and visionary leadership, we are shaping the water sector's future, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, which provide a catalyst for ensuring water security and exerting global influence," said His Excellency Engineer Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, Governor of SWCC and Deputy Chairman of the SWCC Board.

"As we commemorate World Water Day, we call upon governments, stakeholders, and the global community to prioritize water cooperation to tackle the global water crisis," he added.

Underlying SWCC and the Kingdom's commitment to raising awareness and fostering dialogue, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia announced in September 2023 the establishment of a Global Water Organization, to be based in Riyadh. The organization will aim to integrate and aid attempts made by governments and other bodies to secure global water sustainably.

The new Global Water Organization will allow the exchange of expertise while advancing technology, fostering innovation, and sharing research and development experiences. It will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects in line with the Kingdom's commitment of $6 billion development funding to water and sanitation projects across four continents.

Meanwhile, SWCC's dedicated research and development center - the Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancement (WTIIRA) - is focused on identifying solutions to significant challenges in the environmental and water domains, including general water research. WTIIRA was launched in 1987 as part of the Saudi Agreement Program Inter-American Economic Cooperation.

Continuing its mission to engage with the international community, SWCC participates in global events, such as the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, and the IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition in Toronto, to share knowledge, insights and best practice. Furthermore, the Kingdom is preparing to host the 11th World Water Forum in 2027.

In keeping with the "positive ripple effect" outlined by the United Nations on World Water Day, SWCC's activities aim to foster harmony, promote best practices in water management, and highlight the importance of international cooperation in uniting around water.

About SWCC

Established in 1974, The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) is an independent government entity mandated to supply and deliver water to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SWCC is the world's largest producer of desalinated water, with a current generation capacity of 11.5 million cubic meters per day. Operating over 33 desalination plants and 139 purification plants nationwide, SWCC ensures an uninterrupted water supply for the Kingdom.

By providing this essential service, SWCC plays a vital role in the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and supports the ambitious Vision 2030 plan.

