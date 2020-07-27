SearchInform Announces Risk Monitor Solution Deployment in the Cloud

SearchInform Risk Monitor Solution has been Available in the MENA region, Now the Company Offers Risk Monitor in the Cloud to the Local Clients

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchInform finds a new way through the current obstacles many organizations have to face while dealing with the pressure the COVID-19 pandemic keeps exerting on their workflow. As business processes are still partially relocated outside the office, remote work mode might become permanent for a number of employees. Not every company appeared to be ready to rebuild established practices so fast ensuring business continuity and information security.

The company already provides the risk management software in the MENA region working with organizations in Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and UAE, including businesses and companies in the banking sector, telecommunications, insurance, media industry as well as government organizations.

SearchInform announces Risk Monitor solution in the cloud and offers companies to deploy the complete toolset protecting communication and data transfer channels, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements including SAMA, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA and controlling employee performance with no need to purchase a server, make a one-time payment for the software and hire staff to integrate it. The company will place all the components in the cloud chosen by the client and process and store data on the provider's side or install the solution on its own servers and guarantee safe work with sensitive corporate information.

"SearchInform Risk Monitor cloud deployment model allows you to ensure the security of remote connection and data usage fast and easy. The monitoring solution in the cloud will keep the workflow uninterrupted thanks to the quick launch and cost-effective approach," said Sergey Ozhegov, CEO of SearchInform.

SearchInform has a decade of experience in combatting contemporary cybersecurity threats, protecting over 2 million PCs across 3,000 organizations.

The company's product line includes DLP, Risk Monitor, ProfileCenter, FileAuditor, Database Monitor, SIEM, TimeInformer.

SearchInform is present in 20 countries across Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, India, MENA and the CIS.

