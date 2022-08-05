Shape Memory Polymer Market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032; Polyurethane-based Material to comprise 38% Revenue: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure and Biomedical Research increasing Shape Memory Polymer adoption across North America. Asia Pacific shape memory polymer industry is poised to attract a valuation of about US$ 540 Million by the end of 2032

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shape memory polymer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% between 2022 and 2032, according to a recently published study by Future Market Insights. As of 2022, the market is slated to be valued at US$ 450.4 Million. By the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion.

Shape memory polymers are smart materials that can change their shape in response to external stimuli. The materials find extensive use in automotive, biomedical and aerospace industry. Biomedical industry is a key end-user of SMPs as they are employed in producing a plethora of diagnostic and surgical devices such as catheters, sutures, stents, braces, splints, prosthetics and grafts. Thus shape memory polymers (SMPs), as stimuli-responsive materials, have garnered worldwide fame.

Shape memory polymers are also intensively found in the construction industry and find use as self-healing materials in sensors or actuators or structural health monitors and vibration control systems. Their use in kinetic buildings will also hold significance to the industry. This, more so when the government is promoting an eco-friendly zone and green buildings to lower the carbon footprint and protect the environment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, research & development to be dominant category, reaching US$ 2 Billion by 2032

by 2032 Shape memory polymers to be used extensively by automotive manufacturers, registering a 21% CAGR

By material, polyurethane shape memory polymers to accumulate 38% revenue in 2022

North America to emerge as the fastest growing market, clocking a CAGR of 26%

to emerge as the fastest growing market, clocking a CAGR of 26% Latin America market is likely to experience a growth rate of over 10% by 2032

market is likely to experience a growth rate of over 10% by 2032 Asia Pacific to attract considerable investments, reaching a value of US$ 540 Million by 2032

"With continued attraction for shape memory polymer product in end-user industries such as healthcare, biomedical, construction, automotive textile and aerospace, for changing contours dictated by random needs, and in a spate of lesser known applications, the product is poised to achieve growing market share in forthcoming years", remarks the FMI Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global shape-memory polymer market is fairly consolidated as the majority of the market share is divided among few players. Some of the key players in the market include BASF SE, COVESTRO AG, Evonik Industries AG, SMP Technologies Inc., and Spintech Holdings Inc., among others.

Asahi Kasei Corp . produces fiber products, chemicals, and electronic related materialsbased on its core discipline of chemistry, and globally pursues growth opportunities in the areas where they can leverage their technological expertise.

. produces fiber products, chemicals, and electronic related materialsbased on its core discipline of chemistry, and globally pursues growth opportunities in the areas where they can leverage their technological expertise. Covestro AG is a German company which produces a variety of polyurethane and polycarbonate based raw materials. Products include isocyanates and polyols for cellular foams, thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate pellets, and polyurethane based additives used in the formulation of coatings and adhesives. It is a Bayer offshoot formed in the fall of 2015 and was formerly called Bayer Material Science, Bayer's materials science division.

More Insights Available

FMI in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global shape memory polymer market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of material (polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride(PVC), Acrylic, Epoxy, other), Application (R&D, Commercial), End-User (Biomedical, Automotive, Aerospace, Textile, others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Shape Memory Polymer Industry Report

Shape Memory Polymer Market by Material:

Polyurethane (PU) Shape Memory Polymer

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Shape Memory Polymer

Acrylic Shape Memory Polymer

Epoxy Shape Memory Polymer

Other Shape Memory Polymer Material

Shape Memory Polymer Market by Application:

Shape Memory Polymer for Research & Development

Shape Memory Polymer for Commercial Applications

Shape Memory Polymer Market by End Use:

Shape Memory Polymer for Biomedical Use

Shape Memory Polymer for Automotive

Shape Memory Polymer for Aerospace

Shape Memory Polymer for Textile

Shape Memory Polymer for Other End Uses

Shape Memory Polymer Market by Region:

North America Shape Memory Polymer Market

Europe Shape Memory Polymer Market

Asia Pacific Shape Memory Polymer Market

Latin America Shape Memory Polymer Market

Middle East & Africa Shape Memory Polymer Market

FMIs Domain Knowledge in Chemicals & Materials

Our chemicals & materials team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the industrial automation sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals & materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

SOURCE Future Market Insights