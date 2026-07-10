SHARJAH, UAE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharjah City will host the International Publishers Congress (IPC) 2028, one of the publishing industry's most influential global gatherings, bringing the world's leading publishers, authors, rights professionals and industry experts to Sharjah in October 2028 under the theme "Inclusion. Innovation. Integrity." The announcement was made during the official handover ceremony at the IPA 2026 Gala Dinner, held as part of the 35th International Publishers Congress in Lumpur, Malaysia, from 5 to 9 July 2026. Sponsored by the Sharjah Book Authority, the Gala Dinner brought together approximately 500 delegates from across the international publishing community and provided the setting for Sharjah's official acceptance of the hosting rights for the 2028 Congress. The Emirates Publishers Association will host the Congress in close collaboration and consultation with the International Publishers Association.

Sharjah to Host the International Publishers Congress 2028

The official handover took place following the IPA Awards Ceremony, when representatives of Kuala Lumpur formally announced Sharjah as the next host city before handing over the International Publishers Congress flag. H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association then delivered the official acceptance speech, formally accepting the honour of hosting the International Publishers Congress 2028 on behalf of Sharjah and welcoming the global publishing community to the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: "Hosting the International Publishers Congress 2028 reflects the confidence that the global publishing community has placed in Sharjah and in the United Arab Emirates as a meeting place for dialogue, collaboration and the free exchange of ideas. We look forward to welcoming publishers from around the world to a Congress that strengthens international partnerships, explores the opportunities shaping the future of publishing, and reaffirms our shared belief in the enduring power of books to connect cultures, expand knowledge and bring people together."

Held every two years by the International Publishers Association (IPA), the Congress is the publishing industry's foremost international forum, bringing together publishers, authors, booksellers, rights professionals, policymakers and technology leaders from around the world to exchange ideas, address emerging challenges and explore the opportunities shaping the future of publishing.

IPA President Gvantsa Jobava said: "We are excited to be heading to Sharjah for the 36th International Publishers Congress where we can build on the success of our Congress in Kuala Lumpur and further promote our pillars of copyright and the freedom to publish within the publishing sector. The EPA has been such an engaged member of IPA and we can't wait to get started."

Sharjah's selection as host of the 2028 Congress reflects the international publishing community's confidence in the emirate's growing role as a global convener for the publishing industry, underpinned by its long-standing commitment to advancing culture, knowledge and international collaboration. Over the years, Sharjah has developed a comprehensive publishing ecosystem that supports every stage of the publishing value chain, from authorship and publishing to translation, rights trading and professional development, while creating an environment that encourages innovation, creativity and the free exchange of ideas. This recognition underscores Sharjah's ability to convene diverse stakeholders from across the global publishing ecosystem and lead meaningful conversations on the future of the industry.

Hosting the Congress marks a new milestone in Sharjah's global publishing journey and reinforces the United Arab Emirates' position as an international destination for cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange. The event is expected to bring together decision-makers and industry leaders from across the global publishing landscape, along with professional networking and sustainable partnerships that will contribute to the continued growth of the sector. The Congress is also expected to create new opportunities across rights trading, translation, publishing services and international collaboration, further strengthening the UAE's role within the global knowledge economy. These opportunities are expected to extend well beyond the role of the Congress itself, fostering long-term professional exchange, industry partnerships and continued collaboration across the international publishing ecosystem. Held under the theme "Inclusion. Innovation. Integrity.", the 2028 Congress will explore the defining issues shaping the future of publishing in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: "Hosting the International Publishers Congress 2028 in the United Arab Emirates represents a defining moment for the country's publishing sector and reflects Sharjah's growing influence within the global publishing community. The Congress will provide Emirati publishers with exceptional opportunities to engage with international peers, strengthen rights exchange, expand translation partnerships and showcase the UAE's vibrant publishing landscape to the world. We look forward to contributing to a Congress that inspires dialogue, encourages innovation and creates lasting partnerships that benefit publishers across the region and beyond."

The Inclusion pillar will focus on advancing inclusive publishing by promoting representation, improving accessibility and encouraging the localisation of stories that reflect the richness and diversity of cultures and communities worldwide. It will further explore how publishing can strengthen cross-cultural understanding by ensuring stories remain locally relevant while reaching global audiences.

The Innovation pillar will examine creative and technological solutions that support sustainable publishing and emerging business models, while exploring how digital transformation and artificial intelligence can create new opportunities across the publishing value chain.

The Integrity pillar will highlight the importance of upholding ethical standards, strengthening trust in publishing and safeguarding intellectual property in an era of rapid technological advancement, ensuring that innovation continues to support the core values of the publishing profession.

The Congress programme will feature a dynamic agenda of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops and presentations addressing many of the issues shaping the industry's future. Discussions will cover inclusive publishing, accessible book design, AI-powered publishing workflows, localisation strategies, sustainable publishing, ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence, copyright protection, and collaboration between publishers, creative industries and technology innovators.

The programme has been designed in alignment with the International Publishers Association's strategic priorities of promoting Freedom to Publish and protecting and advancing Copyright, creating an international platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and meaningful cooperation across the global publishing community. It will also provide publishers with opportunities to explore new approaches to rights trading, translation, localisation and sustainable business growth in an evolving global marketplace.

The Emirates Publishers Association will play an active role in supporting the Congress by strengthening engagement between Emirati and international publishers, encouraging professional exchange and facilitating dialogue on publishing, translation, rights trading and emerging opportunities for international cooperation.

By bringing the International Publishers Congress to Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates reinforces its commitment to advancing publishing as a catalyst for knowledge, creativity and sustainable development. Beyond convening the global publishing community, the Congress will provide a platform for addressing the opportunities shaping the future of publishing, fostering meaningful international partnerships while reaffirming Sharjah's position as one of the world's leading centres for culture, publishing and intellectual exchange.

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