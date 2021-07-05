Shipsy sets sight at global expansion by deepening its Middle Eastern Presence, targets 3X client amplification

The move will strengthen the SaaS technology provider's role in the GCC countries, helping businesses automate and avert COVID-induced logistical management challenges in the region. More than 50 big-league clients are already onboard from the region, including retailers like Extra.com and Pan Emirates, to which the company has extended the 3PL aggregation suite along with enabling automated route planning. The company has also implemented end-to-end logistics management covering the first mile, mid mile, and last mile for logistics leaders such as Zajil Express, Starlinks, Flow PL, Jones Transport among others. Shipsy now envisions intensifying its client portfolio across the Gulf by three-folds.

To accomplish this, the company plans to recruit for leadership and mid-level management roles for their sales effort. The company is further looking forward to building new channel partners to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Soham Chokshi, Co-founder and CEO of Shipsy, said, "We are delighted to have received the certificate of approval from the Registrar of Companies at the DMCCA and excited to set the ball rolling with new recruitments on the horizon. We are certain that this expansion will pave the way for newer partnerships and mutual avenues of growth in the region."

Shipsy's state-of-the-art platform leverages AI, big data, and cloud capabilities to help customers reduce logistics costs, achieve transparency, and ensure timely delivery of goods across different transportation modes. The company presently offers freight procurement, transportation management, logistics management solutions via intelligent modules and centralized dashboard configurations.

Shipsy is an end-to-end global trade and logistics management platform. Founded in 2015 in Gurugram, the company leverages AI and big data to design and develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across Manufacturing, QSR, Retail, CEP, and Global Trade. Last year the company raised USD 6 Mn in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

