Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Size is Expected to Increase With a CAGR of 6.47% During Study Period for 7MM as per DelveInsight's Analysis

- The increased market size is consequence of increasing incidence, expected launch of potential therapies, and precision medicine approach that will lead to more effective therapies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight added a new report titled "Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030" to its Market report portfolio. The report provides Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Market Analysis, Market Size Forecast, detailed Epidemiology analysis and forecast, information related to Leading Companies along with the Competitive Analysis.

Some of the key highlights of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report are:-

Soft Tissue Sarcoma total incident population in seven major markets was 40,155 in 2017. Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Soft Tissue Sarcoma cases. In the European countries, Germany had the highest Soft Tissue Sarcoma incident population with followed by Italy . The current Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size is mainly attributed by Votrient, Yondelis, Halaven and various Anthracycline and non-Anthracycline regimens. The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size is increasing with a significant CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period for 7MM

Soft-tissue sarcoma are rare neoplasms that can develop in supporting or connective tissue, such as the muscle, nerves, tendons, blood vessels and fatty and fibrous tissues. They commonly affect the arms, legs, and trunk. They also appear in the stomach and intestines (GIST) as well as behind the abdomen (retroperitoneal sarcomas) and the female reproductive system (gynecological sarcomas). Soft tissue sarcoma epidemiology is segmented by gender-specific incidence, type-specific incidence, age-specific, stage-specific, and extremities.

The different types of Soft Tissue Sarcoma that are included in the report are Leiomyosarcoma, followed by Fibroblastic sarcomas, and synovial sarcoma. The total Soft Tissue Sarcoma incidence cases in the United States were 2,961 cases of Leiomyosarcoma, followed by Fibroblastic sarcomas, and synovial sarcoma.

The age-specific incidence group include less than 20 years, 21–54 years, and 55 plus years. It is estimated that the most incident age-group for Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the US was 55+ years in 2017. The patients of age groups 21–54 years were observed to be the second-highest in 2017.

The stage-specific incidence in the US estimated the localized stage accounted to be 60% of overall Soft Tissue Sarcoma cases in 2017. There were 7,434 cases of localized type, 2,354 cases of regional type, 1,859 cases of distant type, and 743 cases of unknown type.

The current treatment landscape of STS is mainly dependent on targeted therapy, chemotherapy, anti-angiogenesis drugs, and radiation therapy. But the approved therapies are not up to the mark as they are associated with significant side effects as well as inefficacy.

Pharmaceutical companies, like Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, GlaxoSmithKline, Epizyme, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Aadi Bioscience, Sierra Oncology, Nanobiotix, Taiho Oncology, Arog Pharmaceuticals, and Merck Sharp & Dohme are developing products that have the potential to change the STS treatment landscape.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years (2020–2030). Among the 7MM, US accounts for the largest market size of STS, in comparison to EU5 (United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Spain) and Japan.

Reasons to buy Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report proffer an overview of pathophysiology, treatment algorithm including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.

The report includes historical as well as forecasted epidemiology in seven major markets (7MM) covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and United Kingdom ), and Japan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and ), and . The detailed historical and forecasted market covering the seven major markets from 2017 to 2030.

The STS report also covers the Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline analysis across different stages of development, different emerging trends and comparative evaluation of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross -competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Market size by therapies covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and United Kingdom ), and Japan from 2017 to 2030 are also mentioned.

, EU5 ( , , , , and ), and from 2017 to 2030 are also mentioned. The report features attribute analysis, SWOT, reimbursement scenario and KOL views.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs covered

Avapritinib (BLU-285) Anlotinib (AL3818) Selinexor Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206) Ripretinib (DCC-2618) Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin) Hensify (NBTXR3) Crenolanib TAS-116 GSK3377794 ADP-A2M4 Tazemetostat (EPZ-6438) AMG 337 GB226/APL-501 Camsirubicin

And many others

The key players in Soft Tissue Sarcoma market are:

Blueprint Medicines Corporation Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Karyopharm Therapeutics Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Philogen GlaxoSmithKline Epizyme Eli Lilly and Company Pfizer Aadi Bioscience Sierra Oncology Nanobiotix Taiho Oncology Arog Pharmaceuticals Merck Sharp & Dohme

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

3. Soft Tissue Sarcomas Market Overview at a Glance

4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

5. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Case Reports

7. Country Wise Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

7.1. United States Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

8. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment and Management

9. Unmet Needs in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Marketed Drugs

10.1. Halaven (Eribulin Mesylate): Eisai

10.2. Gleevec (Imatinib Mesylate): Novartis

10.3. Yondelis (Trabectedin): Pharma Mar

10.4. Lartruvo (Olaratumab): Eli Lilly

10.5. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib; BAY2757556): Bayer/Loxo Oncology

10.6. Stivarga (Regorafenib): Bayer

10.7. Sutent (Sunitinib malate): Pfizer

10.8. Votrient (Pazopanib): GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis

10.9. Vincristine Sulfate: Hospira

10.10. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Roche (Genentech)

11. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition- Phase III Emerging Molecules

11.2. Avapritinib (BLU-285): Blueprint Medicines Corporation

11.3. Vigil (In combination with irinotecan and temozolomide): Gradalis

11.4. Anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories/Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

11.5. Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

11.6. Aldoxorubicin (INNO-206): CytRx

11.7. Ripretinib (DCC-2618): Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

11.8. Fibromun (In combination with Doxorubicin): Philogen

11.9. Hensify (NBTXR3): Nanobiotix

11.10. Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

11.11. TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

11.12. GSK3377794: GlaxoSmithKline/ Adaptimmune

11.13. ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune

12. Soft Tissue Sarcoma 7 Major Market Analysis

13. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook: The United States

13.1. United States Market Size

14. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook: Europe

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

15. Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Market Outlook: Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

