A strategic collaboration to deliver a high-performing destination for sport, wellness, and everyday life in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Boulevard Foundation has appointed OVG Middle East as its operating partner for Global Sports Tower, marking a strategic collaboration to deliver one of Riyadh's most distinctive sports and lifestyle destinations.

Global Sports Tower brings together sport, wellness, and community in a single vertical destination. As the world's tallest sports tower, it reflects the Sports Boulevard's ambition to make active living part of everyday life through spaces designed for both performance and daily use.

Sports Boulevard and OVG Middle East Partner to Operate Global Sports Tower

This partnership marks an important step in how the Tower will come to life. With OVG Middle East leading operations, the focus is on building a high-performing destination driven by operational excellence, efficient infrastructure management, and long-term commercial value.

OVG Middle East has been involved from the early stages of planning, working alongside the Sports Boulevard Foundation to shape the Tower's operational model, commercial strategy, and the integration of retail and dining. This ensures the destination is designed to perform, not only as an iconic landmark, but as a fully operational and sustainable asset.

Together, this partnership aligns design, infrastructure, and operations from the outset, creating a destination that is efficient, resilient, and positioned for long-term success.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, commented: "Global Sports Tower marks a major milestone for the Sports Boulevard, bringing our vision for active, connected living into a single, iconic destination. As the world's tallest sports tower, it will set new standards for how sport, wellness, and community are experienced, delivered in the most sustainable way. Our partnership with OVG Middle East ensures we deliver this ambition with operational excellence from day one."

Iain Campbell, Executive Vice President, OVG Middle East, commented: "Global Sports Tower represents a bold and visionary addition to Saudi Arabia's sports and lifestyle landscape, and we are proud to be entrusted as its operating partner. From the outset, our focus has been on ensuring that every aspect of the development is grounded in operational excellence, aligning design, commercial strategy, and guest experience to deliver a truly world-class destination.

By combining OVG Middle East's leadership in venue management with our deep regional expertise, we are committed to supporting the Sports Boulevard Foundation in bringing this landmark project to life, creating a destination that not only meets international standards but sets new ones for the region."

As Riyadh continues to evolve, Global Sports Tower reflects a broader shift in how cities are designed, where sport, wellbeing, and community are part of everyday life.

About Global Sports Tower

Global Sports Tower is a flagship development within the Sports Boulevard Foundation and the world's tallest sports tower, spanning approximately 84,000 sqm and featuring over 30 sports facilities, including the highest indoor climbing wall reaching 98 meters. Designed as an integrated destination, it brings together sport, wellness, and community experiences in one dynamic environment, supporting Riyadh's vision for a more active and livable city.

About Sports Boulevard Foundation

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh's mega projects, launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on March 19, 2019. It is chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Sports Boulevard Foundation Board.

Spanning over 135 kilometers, the project is designed to enhance quality of life by promoting active living through integrated infrastructure, including pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, and horse-riding trails. Phase One has already been opened to the public, welcoming visitors to key destinations across the city.

About Oak View Group Middle East (OVG Middle East)

OVG Middle East is a 360-degree venue solution in the region's live entertainment and hospitality industries. We capitalize on Oak View Group's global expertise and best practice and regional, award-winning pedigree to offer the Middle East's leading venue performance powerhouse.

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