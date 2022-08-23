Squared Holding SA Announces Appointment of New Group Chairman

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global multi-asset brokerage, Squared Holding SA, announces the appointment of Dirk van Daele as its new Group Chairman. Van Daele's appointment follows the company's efforts to drive and strengthen corporate governance towards minority shareholders, as part of scaling the business and supporting ongoing funding. It also gives the Founder, Philippe Ghanem, the chance to be actively involved, dedicating more time to the business scaling as the company is increasingly growing in Cyprus, bolstering its payments system, but also expanding in the USA through the launch of its crypto arm, Crypto Caddie, with a special focus on emerging markets in Africa and LATAM.

Founder of Squared Financial Group, Mr. Philippe Ghanem, commented: "Dirk's long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in corporate governance over the last 10 years, makes him the right fit for this role. Together, we will continue to scale our business as Squared Financial Group is growingly expanding around the world. We aim at acquiring more jurisdictions, attracting more shareholders, and further increasing our client base and product offering, which requires stronger corporate governance."

Commenting on his appointment, Dirk van Daele said: "I feel very privileged to take on this role at such challenging times worldwide. The roadmap towards neo banking is intricate especially that Squared Financial is geographically expanding, namely in the USA, with a special focus on emerging markets in Africa and LATAM. Working closely with the team, we will capitalize on corporate governance and investment expertise to draw more funding, cementing Squared Financial's position as the investment firm of the future."

Dirk van Daele has 35 years of experience in banking covering corporate banking, corporate finance and asset management in Europe and Asia. He is founder and chairman of FCA regulated Circlo3, focused on capital raising by private placement for growth companies. He built up considerable experience in corporate governance over the last 10 years in listed and to-be-listed companies, such as Element2 presently.

On another note, the brokerage company announced that it has renounced the authorization of its affiliate, Squared AIFLNP V.C.I.C., as per the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018 of CySEC. This decision was communicated to CySEC in writing and was duly approved.

About Squared Financial Group

With more than 15 years in the industry, Squared Financial combines financial market expertise with dedicated customer services to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for traders around the world. The company is running on a risk-averse/reliable revenue basis, offering 20K products in fiat and crypto CFDs. Its focus on providing best-in-class fintech services has helped it win multiple awards, including Best Broker in Europe, Best Crypto CFDs Trading Platform, Best Stock Provider, and Best Client Fund Security, Cyprus.

