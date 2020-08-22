Streamline End-to-end Records and Ensure Compliance with Newgen's Advanced Records Management System

An Enhanced Version of Newgen's Records Management Software Launched

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, has launched RMS 3.0 service pack 1, an enhanced version of its records management system (RMS).

The latest version of the software enables end-to-end management of physical and electronic documents and records while retaining their integrity and authenticity. The software manages record lifecycle, from creation, usage, storage, and maintenance to destruction or preservation, per the organizational policies and legal mandates. It enables indexing, archival, movement tracking, and search of documents and helps define the filing, retention, and preservation rules for records.

"In times when paper-based records are becoming irrelevant and organizations are embracing a digital-only environment, it is critical to have an efficient records management system. The enhanced version of our records management software will help organizations simplify the process of managing business-critical records while maintaining security and ensuring regulatory compliance. Organizations will be able to easily store, manage, and access vital records, enabling smarter decision-making, increased efficiency, and enhanced customer experience. Moreover, employees can avoid touching paper-based documents," said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Key features of the new version include:

UI/UX and Usability Enhancements: The user interface (UI) has been refreshed using responsive design framework for a better user experience

Enhanced Security: RMS admin and web panels are now separated, and only authorized users can access the admin panel. New security-related component—security classification—has been added

Improved Compliance: The software is compliant with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) 5015.02 Standard for Records Management (DoD 5015.02 -STD April 2007 ), and NRAA (National Records & Archives Authority, Oman )

Easy Search Capabilities: Users can search records based on their content and metadata through a single search text box

Incorporation of EasyRMS: EasyRMS has been incorporated which allows users to access functionalities of RMS from OmniDocs

Newgen products are built on its digital automation platform, with low code capability. The platform enables rapid business application development and offers agility for sustainable and continuous improvement, thereby future-proofing enterprises. Furthermore, the platform's capabilities, including mobility, social sensing, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence help in accelerating the digital initiatives of enterprises.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a global provider of business process management, enterprise content management, and customer communication management applications and large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading banks, governmental organizations, BPOs and IT companies, insurance firms, and healthcare organizations.

