Sungrow Will Premiere Its Innovative Energy Storage System at the WFES Abu Dhabi 2024 Soon

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, will be premiering its thrilling new liquid-cooled energy storage system, PowerTitan 2.0. With over 10GWh of shipments, Sungrow's energy storage systems have generated significant buzz among clients who are impressed with their capabilities.

Sungrow Will Premiere Its Innovative Energy Storage System at the WFES Abu Dhabi 2024

What truly distinguishes PowerTitan? The PowerTitan ESS series showcases Sungrow's exceptional proficiency in power electronics, electrochemistry, and grid support. With the introduction of the PowerTitan 2.0 version, it transcends the boundaries of a mere all-in-one solution. It seamlessly integrates an innovative AC storage design, embedded PCS, standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid cooling, and a robust 10MWh battery energy storage system. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS facilitates independent charging and discharging of battery racks, leading to a noteworthy boost of over 8% in the system's discharged energy capacity.

When it comes to safety, PowerTitan 2.0 takes no risks. Its extensive safety design, encompassing the cell, electrical, and system levels, guarantees that this energy storage system is fully equipped to handle any challenge.

As the ESS industry witnesses a surge in the Middle East region, Sungrow's presentation arrived at an opportune moment, and we have made exclusive arrangements for our event.

