Tamatem Announces Strategic Partnership with Tamalaki to Publish Popular 'Home Designer Blast Makeover' Game

AMMAN, Jordan, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamatem, the leading mobile games publisher in the MENA region, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tamalaki - the mobile games publisher - to release its popular game, Home Designer Blast Makeover, across the MENA region, Turkey, South Korea and several Southeast Asian countries. The game will be localised and renamed to 'خبير تصميم المنزل Home Design Expert' to make it more culturally relevant.

Under this partnership, Tamatem will be responsible for Home Design Expert's monetisation, marketing, and support - as is the case with all of its other games. The game will be published in multiple languages - including Indonesian, Turkish, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino, Arabic, and English - and will be published in Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Philippines and MENA Region.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussam Hammo, Tamatem Founder and CEO, said: "We are excited to launch Home Design Expert game across multiple regions for the first time. The game is addictive and fun to play. We are also excited about our latest partnership with Tamalaki and look forward to greater collaborations in the near future."

Martine Spaans from Tamalaki said: "Working with Tamatem on the distribution of our game, Home Designer Blast Makeover felt like working with an extension of our own team. We learned a lot in the process, and it was great to see that Tamatem truly cares about the details. We managed to go to market not just in Arabic, but in six new languages!"

In turn, Dina Rashdan, Tamatem Product Manager, stated: "Localising Home Design Expert to multiple languages with Tamalaki was challenging yet rewarding! Lots of hard work went into this project from both teams to ensure the perfect localisation. This is our first experience targeting non-Arabic speaking markets, and I'm positive that everyone will enjoy this game."

Home Design Expert is a simulation game for everyone. The game helps in training the brain with challenging puzzles and awakening the player's inner stylist with gorgeous designs! The game will also allow players to help clients turn their drab living space into fantastic rooms, and solve matching puzzles as they design and decorate the perfect home with beautiful furniture that ranges in style from rustic to modern, contemporary to Victorian, and shabby-chic to industrial.

About Tamatem:

Established in 2013 by Hussam Hammo, Tamatem is the leading mobile games publisher in the Arabic speaking market. Tamatem is entirely focused on serving Arab smartphone users with games tailored for the language and culture of the region. At Tamatem, popular international mobile games are localized so that they are culturally relevant for the Arab gamer www.tamatem.co

About Tamalaki:

Tamalaki is a publisher of mobile games since 2013. We mainly serve an audience of women 30+ who love Hidden Object, Match-3, Simulation and Puzzle games. In close cooperation with independent development teams worldwide we've published several hit games with millions of downloads.

