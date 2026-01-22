Tanmiah Showcases Innovation Excellence at Gulfood 2026 with Three Innovation Award Shortlists

The Company's new products and solutions were shortlisted for the prestigious Gulfood Innovation Awards across three categories.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, is participating in Gulfood 2026, the world's largest annual food and beverage exhibition, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth.

At the event, Tanmiah will showcase a broad portfolio of value-added poultry products and food solutions, reflecting its focus on high-quality, convenience-driven offerings, sustainability-led practices, and supply chain excellence.

Alongside its participation at Gulfood 2026, Tanmiah has been shortlisted in three categories at the Gulfood Innovation Awards 2026. These include Best Frozen or Chilled Product for its new Breaded Chicken Range made with 100% fresh Saudi chicken, featuring the nutritious Tanmiah PLUS line with veggie coating and the bold KOREAN flavor strips, Best Meat and Poultry Product for its Taste Secrets BBQ and Butter Chicken fresh marinated premium boneless chicken, and Best Logistics Solution Award for its pioneering zero-emission refrigerated electric vehicles and Gulf climate-adaptive chick logistics solution.

These cutting-edge innovations and solutions demonstrate how Tanmiah's product excellence, designed to deliver healthier, convenient, and high-quality options for today's consumers, is supported by advanced, sustainability-driven logistics, ensuring superior quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility across the entire value chain.

The Gulfood Innovation Awards, the leading recognition for food and beverage innovation in the Middle East, celebrate groundbreaking products and concepts in the F&B industry, shortlisted by industry experts for driving market trends, such as health, sustainability, and convenience, highlighting excellence across several food categories. The awards set the standard for innovation, showcasing what's next in F&B for the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said: "Our participation in Gulfood 2026 reflects Tanmiah's continued focus on innovation, quality, and sustainable growth. As a leading Saudi food producer, we are committed to advancing locally produced, high-quality food solutions that respond to evolving consumer needs and contribute to a more resilient regional food ecosystem."

Tanmiah will welcome partners, potential clients from retail and HORECA channels, and suppliers at its stand at Gulfood. This engagement will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore Tanmiah's diverse product offerings, latest innovations, and tailored solutions, all designed to support their business needs.

Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of Agricultural Development Company (ADC), Tanmiah's Poultry Division, added: "Innovation is embedded across our poultry operations, from product development through to logistics transformation. Being shortlisted across three Innovation Award categories validates our continuous efforts to enhance efficiency, resilience, and customer value addition across the entire value chain."

Zein Attar, Managing Director at Tanmiah Food Company, added: "Gulfood provides a vital platform to engage with regional and global partners and reinforce Tanmiah's growth ambitions, as we continue investing in advanced food solutions aligned with market needs and long-term value creation."

Through its participation at Gulfood 2026, Tanmiah reaffirms its role as a Saudi food champion serving regional markets, with a strong focus on local sourcing and product excellence.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 149 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867329/Tanmiah_Three_Innovation_Award_Shortlists.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867330/Tanmiah_Gulfood_2026.jpg