TCL Reaffirms its Innovative Leadership in Newest Multi-Categories - TV, Audio, Mobile and MDA - at IFA2020

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company with a mission to make life Intelligent with innovative technology, today at IFA 2020 introduced its latest multi-category offerings under the on-going AIxIoT strategy.

Here for TCL IFA 2020 Highlights

Here for Global Press Kit

TCL QLED TV, Audio offerings

Apart from X10, the TCL QLED Pro powered by Mini-LED, TCL QLED Android TVs, such as QLED 8K TV X915, EISA winner C815 and the preferred C715, have been available to select global markets.

The Imax Enhanced and 8KA certified QLED 8K TV X915, with dedication to amazing 8K quality in up to 75-inch QLED screen, is equipped with a Pop-up camera that extends interaction from users' home to that of friends' through live video chats.

TCL TS9030 RAY•DANZ soundbar brings home cinema to a new level with its innovative RAY•DANZ technology. With Dolby Atmos, TS9030 delivers an exceptionally immersive experience with powerful wireless subwoofer. TCL also introduces the TS8111 all-in-one Dolby audio Soundbar with dual integrated subwoofers.

TCL NXTPAPER Technology, Tablets and More

TCL's innovative NXTPAPER display technology paired with a reflective screen to repurpose natural light, making it the world's first "zero eye strain" display for larger screen surfaces such as tablets. Additionally, TCL has introduced TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID tablets, being productivity powerhouses designed to help unleash your creative side and enable you to get work done from anywhere.

TCL also launched the 4G connected MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A and True Wireless headphones TCL MOVEAUDIO S200.

Smart Domestic Home Appliances

TCL air conditioner Ocarina and T-Smart will support IoT functionality of TCL Home App and voice control activation using Google home, Alexa and more IoT solutions will soon be available. Their Gentle Breeze functionality allows air to be blown in a more natural, breeze-like fashion.

TCL's latest smart washing machine X Series will soon integrate smart home connection on TCL Home App. With Wi-Fi control, washing cycles are fully customizable including cycle volume and duration. It's dual DD (direct drive) motors will generate more power but consumes less energy and avoids noises on every load of washing.

TCL's newest smart refrigerator C Series takes on new meaning with smart functions such as dual inverter air-cooling system, Power Cool & Power Freeze, AAT negative oxygen ion deodorization and lower noise. It will soon be applied T-home interconnection.

*Product availabilities differ between countries.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Related Links

https://www.tcl.com



SOURCE TCL Electronics