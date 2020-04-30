Teleperformance in the UAE & Saudi Arabia Recognised as a Great Place to Work®

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance Middle East has been certified as one of the 'Best Workplaces in the UAE and Saudi Arabia' by global benchmark Great Place to Work® (GPTW), ranking amongst the top 30 in UAE and top 10 in Saudi Arabia. This also marks Teleperformance's eleventh Employer recognition award this year.

The award evaluates success based on a comprehensive satisfaction survey and external audit. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognise outstanding workplace cultures and is considered as an authority in the construction of high performance and high trust culture companies in more than 60 countries.

Telepeformance in the Middle East has more than 7000 staff with over 1500 across UAE and Saudi Arabia and over 35 different nationalities. During the COVID-19 crisis, Teleperformance has prioritised the safety of its diverse employees by implementing successful work at home strategies whilst ensuring staff remain engaged and happy.

Dr. Michael Burchell, CEO, Great Place to Work Middle East®, comments: "We congratulate Teleperformance on being certified as a great work place in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and for excelling in all five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Model – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie."





He added: "The Best Workplaces list recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a truly serious commitment to creating workplaces that foster trust, pride and camaraderie amongst their employees. Being part of the Best Workplaces lists in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Teleperformance team should be proud of this noteworthy accomplishment. Congratulations to all their teams in both countries."

Piety Gonsalves, CEO, Teleperformance Middle East, comments: "This award is a proud achievement for us. This recognition is a testament to our people-centric culture and motivates us to continue creating an engaging and agile environment conducive to a successful 'high tech, high touch' operation. Our intention was to know if employees are happy and engaged, and we are genuinely grateful to all our employees who together nurture a working environment where our shared values of trust, pride and pleasure play an important role."

Piety concludes: "Our focus on empowering employees through providing growth opportunities, effective engagement and re-skilling is something we take pride in, and it's very fulfilling to see our commitment to these programs translate into Teleperformance Middle East becoming a leading workplace. We believe our dedication towards ensuring the wellbeing of our diverse workforce in the wider community is crucial to our success, even in a crisis."

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (Paris: TEP) (ISIN: FR0000051807) (Reuters: TEPRF.PA) (Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

SOURCE Teleperformance

Related Links

http://www.teleperformance.com/

