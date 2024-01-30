The Face of Nose Jobs: The Surgeon Who Has Performed Over 40,000 Rhinoplasties

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bashar Bizrah is the founder and pioneering force behind Bizrahmed, a leading medical centre offering a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, hair transplants and skincare treatments. Dr. Bizrah, the renowned surgeon known as the pioneer in rhinoplasty, has reached an extraordinary milestone in his career. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, Dr. Bizrah has successfully performed over 40,000 rhinoplasty procedures. This outstanding accomplishment further demonstrates his expertise in treating patients from diverse multi-ethnic backgrounds.

Having performed over 40,000 rhinoplasty surgeries, Dr. Bashar Bizrah has become a visionary in the field of rhinoplasty. His groundbreaking techniques and innovative approaches have revolutionized the surgical approach towards rhinoplasty as he teaches eager surgeons, his developments, within his academy. Thousands of patients locally and internationally choose Dr. Bizrah when it comes to undergoing premium rhinoplasty in Dubai. Experience is essential when operating on patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds due to variations in skin elasticity, thickness, and the adopted surgical approach. This is why Dr. Bizrah is sought after by medical tourism patients worldwide.

Rhinoplasty, popularly known as the nose job, is a procedure that requires a delicate balance of artistry and surgical precision. Dr. Bizrah's proficiency, honed through years of experience and continuous education, enables him to sculpt and shape each patient's nose with astonishing precision, harmony and natural results.

Dr. Bizrah holds impressive certification giving grounds to his remarkable reputation in facial plastic surgery. He is certified by The Royal College of Surgeons of England as a cosmetic surgeon of the face region and he authored the first medical textbook on rhinoplasty, produced in the Middle East entitled 'Rhinoplasty and Facial Plastic Surgery'. The American and European Academies of Facial Plastic Surgery recognise his book for educating and teaching facial plastic surgeons.

Dr. Bizrah's expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results have made him the go-to surgeon for individuals seeking nose refinement. His unrivalled passion for his craft, combined with his meticulous surgical techniques, has earned him global recognition and acclaim. Dr Bizrah not only caters to the aesthetic look of the nose but the internal structure, altering the nose's internal structure to improve breathing within the same procedure. Patients leave with a naturally enhanced nose appearance and improved breathing function.

"Each surgery has been an opportunity to guide my patients towards the nose they have always dreamed of while enhancing their self-confidence and overall well-being," said Dr. Bizrah.

With an unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results, thousands of patients have placed their trust in his capable hands and referred their friends and families to him. Having garnered acclaim for his impeccable technique, attention to detail, and patient-centric approach, it is no surprise that he has earned a sterling reputation among his peers and patients alike.

Dr. Bashar Bizrah is an esteemed surgeon providing state-of-the-art rhinoplasty and facelifts in Dubai. With over 40,000 successful rhinoplasty procedures, he has set new standards of excellence in the field. Dr. Bizrah's contributions and achievements have firmly established his reputation. He is not only trusted by patients but also serves as a key educational resource for rhinoplasty, evident in his detailed surgical training videos on his YouTube channel.