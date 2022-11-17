The hospitality industry came together for the 8th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards organized by Hozpitality Group at Arabian Ranches Golf Club Dubai.

The largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Middle East, supported by Danube Hospitality, Delta Food Industries and JM Foods, left everyone amazed

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The full house event was attended by over 500 top hospitality leaders in Middle East. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony. The show was presented by Laura Buckwell.

"The lake view golf course venue at Arabian Ranches Golf Club was dressed up at its best and left everyone amazed. Arabian Ranches team had put in a lot of hard work and did a great job," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality group. "The event brought joy and happiness for the industry, teams and their families and that is what we want," he added.

Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East at Marriott International, Mark Kirby, COO- Emaar Hospitality Group and Alexander Suski, CEO, Terra Sol Hospitality Dubai won Gold Awards for the Popular Choice 'Hospitality Leader of the Year Award' category while Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels, Hazza Zaal, COO at Al Barari Firm Management LLC and Hosni A.Hadi, CEO & Group MD, Carlton Hotels & Suites Dubai walked away with Gold Awards for 'Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the Year' title. The 'Entrepreneur of the Year' was awarded to Naim Maadad, CEO & Founder, Gates Hospitality, Kris Fade, Founder, Fade Fit and Sunjeh Raja, Founder & CEO, ICCA Dubai while Ranjit Phillipose, General Manager & Area Director, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Dubai, Khaled Saab, GM, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road and Gurnoor Bindra, GM, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai were named as 'General Manager of the Year' by Popular Choice.

Emaar Hospitality Group won big with Popular Choice Awards for 'Best Hospitality Employer of the Year' and Marriott Hotels won the 'Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year' in the Middle East.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Culinary/Kitchen Person of the Year:- Armando Aristaco, Executive Chef, Address Dubai Mall / Address Boulevard

CSR Champion of the Year:- Nadeem Saleem, Cluster Asst. Ex. Housekeeper, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel/Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Human Resources/Training Person of the Year:- Paarth Mathur, Cluster Director of HR, Wyndham Dubai Deira Cluster

Sales and Marketing/ PR Person of the Year:- Jan Siddiqi, Cluster Director of Sales, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel & Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Rixos Premium Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Hotel Team of the year:- Commercial Team at Emaar Hospitality Team – Corporate office

Commended HR Leader of the Year:- Kieth Walter Ayuso, Asst. Director of HR, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

The full list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 8th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022 with over 117,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

"We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, the Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions, JM Foods was the Silver Sponsor and the category sponsors were Aujan Interiors, TCL Detergents and Safco while the other partners were:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events," added Vandana.

Hozpitality Group announced the 6th edition of exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA 'Chef Excellence Awards' on 20th June, 2023 to be held at Address Skyview Hotel in Dubai. "We are again partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA and are looking for a great event together," said Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality Group. The event will also have cook offs for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' award.

Hozpitality Group also announced dedicated awards for the F&B industry in Middle East. The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards will be held at the Address Dubai Marina on 26th April 2023. The nominations are now open.

"Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The new Hozpitality platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry," added Raj.

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals through its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

