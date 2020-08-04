The new EZCast Ultra wireless display receiver passes 4K at 60fps streaming output

iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows are the main types of operating systems on smart devices. EZCast Ultra supports all popular OS devices to screen mirror media to the big screen without hassle. Besides, it supports native screen mirroring protocols such as Miracast, DLNA, iOS mirroring, and Chrome mirror so users can project smartphone and laptop content to the TV with ease.

EZCast Ultra: Play Videos with Voice Command

In recent years, the idea of a connected "smart" home is getting more topical and more enticing. The uses of technical systems, automated processes, and connected, remote-controlled devices in apartments and houses are incarnating in daily life. Activate the EZCast Ultra with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Xiaomi AI speaker then users can voice search their favorite online videos in seconds. The voice control feature can also instruct the device to play, pause, rewind, fast forward, or stop. This makes EZCast Ultra a truly smart home-compatible media device.

EZCast Ultra: Multitasking on the Phone When Stream YouTube Video

Without installing an app, EZCast Ultra can stream YouTube videos from any smartphones and tablets. When users access YouTube with a laptop, they can also stream videos on TV through the Chrome browser. Moreover, while streaming YouTube videos from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to TV, users can pick up the call without hesitation and do whatever they want on phones.

EZCast Ultra packs 802.11ac bandwidth support, both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, and Bluetooth support making connectivity a breeze.

About EZCast

EZCast is a leading company of wireless display technology located in Taipei, Taiwan. We produce wireless digital accessories, Wi-Fi dongles, and digital beam projectors, and have more than 10M users around the world. Our products have great compatibility to support all popular OS devices. Learn more about EZCast at www.ezcast.com. Reach us on Facebook: @iezcast or on YouTube: @EZCast

