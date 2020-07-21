The newly launched Hozpitality Marketplace is buzzing with best Hospitality Industry Suppliers from around the world

Over 200 suppliers from North America, the Middle East, and Asia have already joined the new Hozpitality Market Place and more are joining daily

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The exhibition, events, and trade shows are canceled all around the world following the fright of spreading Coronavirus. The suppliers now need a place to promote their products and to get in touch with other industry professionals. The hospitality trade shows, events, and exhibitions play a catalyst role in the industry which brings thousands of patrons around the world. There are millions of dollars spent in hosting an event and the suppliers pay upfront to set up their booth and to meet potential customers to generate business.

When all these events are shut around the world, which route should the suppliers choose to make profits? They might not be producing more goods but there could be extra lying in the inventory which needs to be sold. Amongst all the industries, the hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but the reopening of the economy, few hotels and restaurants are opening their doors to public, and some flights have scheduled their trips. There will be demands of suppliers, especially related to food, drinks, linen, cleaning supplies, these are some essential categories in demand. So, how are suppliers fighting the challenge to stay on top of the game to sell?

Hozpitality Group's marketplace is buzzing with the hospitality industry suppliers. Since the events got canceled, there was a requirement for a portal for suppliers to post their products to their targeted audience. Hozpitality.com is coming up to be the largest hospitality community in the world. It has professionals and companies from all over the globe, the networking features on Hozpitality.com makes it easier for the suppliers to directly connect with the potential buyers. They can list their products under the marketplace and get direct inquiries from customers. There is no other niche hospitality platform that provides this unique feature. With 1 million hospitality professionals on board and more joining daily, there is a huge opportunity to find a serious buyer and a seller with the community.

"If a hotel group is looking to buy a new supplier for cutleries, where will they find that? Google can be tricky at times; you need a trusted company that delivers. We wanted to give this option to our clients and suppliers to connect and deal directly", says Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group. "We also have an option for the hotels to sell their used appliances and supplies to another potential customer through the platform. We are happy to announce that we already have more than 200 suppliers from North America, the Middle East, and Asia onboard in 2 months and more are joining," added Raj.

"We also have an option to post, Hotel Deals/ Restaurant Offers/ Travel Deals under Marketplace. The aggregators are charging a huge amount of money to the hotels for posting their deals. We have created a network with 1 million people where these deals can be bought and shared directly. Some hotels are already using this feature and posting their hotel stays/ dining offers on the site. It is a matter of time; we are waiting for the magic of word of mouth to spread and soon more and more companies will start using this feature," said Raj.

"On Hozpitality.com, you can find a supplier from Canada and the US selling their tender beef to the Middle East Market or Indian linen sold in America. It's a hub that we have created for the hospitality industry which shall spread as people join," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. "If a supplier who is keen to sell their products to the hospitality industry in Canada, US, Europe, the Middle East, or any parts of Asia, they must create a company profile under the supplier section on Hozpitality.com and connect with fellow professionals on board," added Vandana.

