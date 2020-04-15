The Sustainable Growth Fund Is a Fast and Efficient Citizenship Option for Families

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis pioneered the concept of citizenship by investment (CBI) in 1984. It has a 36-year history as a leader in the investor immigration industry and has encouraged other countries to adopt their own CBI programmes. Speaking to CS Global Partners earlier this month, the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Mr Les Khan said that the fund option is ideal for families that apply jointly to obtain second citizenship.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) in 2018 as the most affordable, direct, and secure route to second citizenship. The Fund then supports areas like infrastructure advancement, tourism development, social assistance and local entrepreneurship. The SGF route requires a one-off contribution as qualifying investment for citizenship. Single applicants are asked to make a US$150,000 contribution. However, Mr Khan says it is particularly suited for applicants with larger family structures.

"If a family joins us, they can add dependants and when their children have children, they will become citizens and so on," Mr Khan explains. Families of four can apply by making a minimum contribution of US$195,000, plus US$10,000 for each additional dependant. "This makes it attractive to families," says Mr Kahn.

Another key advantage of the SGF is the speed with which applications are processed, with applicants frequently receiving approvals in three months. For investors requiring faster results, St Kitts and Nevis offers a 60-day Accelerated Application Process (AAP­) for a premium.

To ensure that high quality applicants alone obtain citizenship, St Kitts and Nevis remains strongly committed to the performance of thorough due diligence on all applicants. It is a multi-layered process, performed in-house in the CIU and outsourced to independent firms specialising in obtaining background information on people and entities, as well as international and regional crime enforcement agencies, such as Interpol and the JRCC.

The Sustainable Growth Fund is a straightforward option for busy investors seeking second citizenship, as it requires a one-time contribution, can be accelerated to 60 days, ensures high security standards and safety for future generations. It is unique in its ability to help the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis directly, enabling them to forge a stronger economy and a higher quality of life.

