Titan Cloud Deepens MEA Footprint with Go Station, Darb Stations and Soor Kuwait

Fuel operators in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait expand use of data-driven operations as regional investment accelerates

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud, the leading AI-driven data platform for Energy Asset Optimisation, today announced continued expansion across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as fuel retailers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait scale their use of connected, data-driven operations. Growing customer demand, regional partnerships, and expanded delivery capacity reflect a broader shift across MEA toward higher operational standards, stronger financial controls, and real-time network visibility.

Momentum is particularly strong in Saudi Arabia, where digital transformation is a priority under Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, pushing fuel operators to modernize legacy processes and improve performance at scale.

"Fuel retailers across MEA are moving quickly toward more connected and data-driven operations, led by strong momentum in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf," said Chris Cooper, President of International at Titan Cloud, who is now based in Dubai. "That shift is raising expectations around accuracy, uptime and real-time visibility, and operators are moving quickly to meet it."

Titan Cloud's expanding customer footprint reflects that change:

Soor Kuwait moved from on-premise systems to Titan Cloud's Fuel Analytics solution to modernise operations and improve variance control across 42 sites.

moved from on-premise systems to Titan Cloud's Fuel Analytics solution to modernise operations and improve variance control across 42 sites. Go Station (Saudi Arabia) expanded its deployment from 65 to 160 sites, scaling real-time fuel analytics network-wide to drive consistent performance and stronger financial oversight.

(Saudi Arabia) expanded its deployment from 65 to 160 sites, scaling real-time fuel analytics network-wide to drive consistent performance and stronger financial oversight. Darb Stations (Saudi Arabia) selected Titan Cloud to centralise fuel analytics across 25 sites, with a focus on identifying delivery shortages and reducing fuel variance through a single, trusted operational view.

To support growing demand in the region, Titan Cloud continues to invest in its delivery model. In November 2025, Titan Cloud completed its acquisition of Urgent and Techniche EV, adding experienced maintenance and implementation teams while expanding delivery capacity across EMEA. These investments enable faster deployment and responsive support for MEA operators operating across multiple countries and time zones.

Titan Cloud is also deepening its on-the-ground presence with new in-country partners across East Africa and the Middle East.

"Operators want better data, predictable performance, and a clearer view of what's happening across their networks," Cooper added. "With new partners on the ground and more delivery resources in place, we're ready to help them get there."

Investment across the region continues to rise as populations grow, vehicle demand increases, and governments push for higher standards in retail energy operations. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 is accelerating that shift and raising expectations around accurate data, uptime and financial discipline.

Titan Cloud's unified Energy Asset Optimisation platform, strengthened with advanced maintenance tools and EV network management, gives operators a real-time view of their networks and the power to act on it. As MEA networks scale and expectations rise, Titan Cloud gives operators a clear advantage in how they run their business.

