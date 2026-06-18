Toptal Announces the Acquisition of QO Collective

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, the world's largest fully remote workforce, recently announced the acquisition of QO Collective. QO Collective is a global management consulting talent network that connects enterprises and fast-growing companies with highly vetted professionals from the world's top business schools and leading management consultancies.

This strategic move demonstrates Toptal's commitment to strengthening its position as a global leader in talent and consulting services and enhancing its capabilities to serve clients worldwide. The acquisition also expands the Toptal Talent Network by providing access to QO Collective's experienced management consultants, enhancing Toptal's ability to deliver specialized talent to clients for critical business initiatives.

Like Toptal, QO Collective applies rigorous vetting standards that emphasize functional expertise, including advanced management consulting capabilities. Clients, ranging from tier-1 management consultancies and family offices to government entities in the GCC region, have been notified of the acquisition, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the strong strategic alignment. Teams are coordinating efforts to facilitate a seamless transition.

"We're proud to strengthen and expand the expertise, scale, and delivery capabilities we offer clients through the addition of QO Collective," said Taso Du Val, founder and CEO of Toptal. "This acquisition further solidifies Toptal's position as the leading provider of world-class talent and consulting solutions worldwide."

"Joining Toptal marks an exciting new chapter for our clients," said Yazan Madanat, founder of QO Collective. "Toptal's global enterprise reach and exceptional quality elevate the way top-tier talent connects with leading organizations. We're excited to expand the expertise and service capabilities available to our clients through Toptal."

Toptal's extensive, curated global talent network spans technology, design, finance, marketing, sales, and strategic consulting, emphasizing flexibility and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Known for its rigorous vetting process, Toptal stands out for the quality of its talent, extending from freelance to full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions.

About Toptal

Toptal is the world's largest fully remote workforce that connects businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent, enabling companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 25,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com.

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