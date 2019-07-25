Toys "R" Us Spain & Portugal Puts Trust in Openbravo's Omnichannel Technology

In this way, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to the technology after the launch of its new ecommerce site, which, in addition to improving customer experience through a cleaner, more functional and faster design, includes services such as Click & Collect and home delivery of toys in stock in just 3 hours*.

Paulo Sousa Marquez, CEO of Toys "R" Us Iberia explains, "Now that this technology has been implemented in all our stores, we are impressed with the capacity of the Openbravo POS, which has allowed us to greatly simplify our processes. This has been key for enabling us to make all our stores operational in just four months."

Meanwhile, Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo, says that "The speed with which we were able to incorporate our technology in all Toys "R" Us stores in Spain and Portugal is proof of how Openbravo's cloud-based platform gives retailers the agility they need to compete in the retail industry which is constantly evolving."

Forbidden NOT to touch!

With a new motto, "Forbidden NOT to touch!", Toys "R" Us Spain & Portugal moves ahead with this new chapter where its stores evolve towards more visual and experiential spaces that encourage children to feel and test the toys on display, play with them and enjoy them in various play areas.

The company has adapted to the changing demands and tastes of consumers in order to reach new audiences and maintain its position as a specialist in childcare and childcare products. To this end, the company has also been able to introduce services such as the Academy space, the celebration of birthday parties in stores, the "Meet & Greets" with Youtubers, and the launch of the brand's YouTube channel to truly stand out from the competition.

About Toys "R" Us

Toys "R" Us Spain & Portugal has a network of 53 locations in Spain and 11 in Portugal – most recently, with the opening of a store in El Algarve – as well as its online stores. In total, the company employs about 1,300 employees. The first location of Toys "R" Us in Spain was opened in 1991 in Sant Quirze del Vallès (Barcelona) and 20 years later, in July 2011, it began selling online in Spain through the www.toysrus.es and www.babiesrus.es websites.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel platform provider for agile and innovative commerce. Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a mobile, cloud-based omnichannel platform that provides retail and restaurant chains with comprehensive omnichannel functionality built on a highly flexible and mobile platform, enabling them to innovate more quickly and manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries, more than 16,000 back-office users and 25,000 points of sale using their solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel platform on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico and Spain.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951539/Toys_R_Us_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951540/Toys_R_Us_Store.jpg

Learn more at www.openbravo.com.

