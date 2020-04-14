TransformativeMed Expands Free COVID-19 EHR Application to Several Health Systems and Medical Centers Across the U.S. and Saudi Arabia

SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, which transforms electronic health records (EHRs) with directly embedded apps, has extended its offering of the Core COVID-19 App to several health systems and medical centers across the U.S. free of charge during the COVID-19 outbreak. These institutions are:

Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Wash.

George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Hospital in Holy Cross Health, a member of Trinity Health, Silver Spring and Germantown, Md.

and Inspira Health Network in Woodbury, N.J.

MedStar Health in Columbia, Md.

UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Medical Center in University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Medical Center in UW Medicine ( University of Washington Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center and University of Washington Northwest Hospital) in Seattle, Wash.

Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center and Northwest Hospital) in Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond, Va.

In addition to the U.S., TransformativeMed is rolling out the Core COVID-19 App to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Saudi Arabia.

"Even before we knew what we would need, and how we might integrate it into our system, TransformativeMed had exactly the right tool built and their team was incredible in their support during the days it took to implement," said Sean McKenna, M.D., chief medical information officer at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. "The app immediately proved to be exactly what our epidemiology team needed. Without TransformativeMed, we would still be working on gathering the specifications and would not have been able to install a tool this helpful in time for the surge of patients we expect in the coming weeks."

The application fully integrates and is embedded within Cerner's Millennium EHR, allowing physicians and clinicians to track patient tests and segment them based on their test results as well as monitor symptoms checklists, track lab results, react to summarized comments and submit information to state health departments and, as now required, to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Planned enhancements will offer hospitals and health systems relevant operational insight such as mechanical ventilator availability, personal protective equipment inventory levels, intensive care unit bed vacancy and physician availability status.

"As hospitals and health systems face surges of patients with COVID-19, we are learning that it has become difficult to track them all through the EHR alone as they move through different phases of testing and treatment," said Rodrigo Martinez, M.D., chief clinical officer for TransformativeMed. "The Core COVID-19 App is helping sift through all the data, identify who has tested positive, where they are in the care protocols, all while staying inside the EHR workflow. Even in this chaotic time, the app is simplifying coronavirus triage, management and reporting."

The existing Core Work Manager App provides specialty-specific workflow and content, integrates workflows and coordinates patient handoffs. A development team at TransformativeMed worked around the clock to make program updates customized for COVID-19. The newly designed app was first implemented in the Seattle-area UW Medicine facilities in early March, when the metropolitan area became one of the first hot spots in the U.S. Since then, the virus has spread rapidly throughout the country while new cases and deaths in the Seattle area and throughout Washington appear to have slowed.

"Seattle is beginning to flatten the curve while other hot spots have yet to emerge in other parts of the country," said Doug Cusick, CEO of TransformativeMed. "We continue to closely monitor all of our clients and learn from their experience so we can continually improve the software and push those updates across our client network. Hopefully, we can help flatten the curve much sooner in other parts of the country that are in the midst of, or preparing for, a patient surge."

TransformativeMed's Core COVID-19 application is still free of charge during the coronavirus outbreak to all other hospitals and health systems using the Cerner Millennium EHR system. For more information, please visit transformativemed.com.

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed dramatically improves the usability of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows, which are embedded within the EHR. The Core Work Manager and Core Diabetes App securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, notifications and messages to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across clinicians, using any device, including mobile. With TransformativeMed, clinicians are happier and clinical work is streamlined, more efficient, less costly and safer. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Currington for TransformativeMed

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

314.799.1987

SOURCE TransformativeMed

Related Links

http://transformativemed.com

