Trip.com Group Reveals Record Bookings in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group has announced record bookings in Abu Dhabi, exceeding 57,000 room nights over the past 12 months.

Following a strategic partnership signed at the Arabian Travel Market last year, Trip.com Group's comprehensive portfolio of travel brands, including Ctrip, Trip, Skyscanner, Travix, and MakeMyTrip, has been enticing visitors worldwide to visit Abu Dhabi and promoting the UAE capital as a top travel destination across markets in Asia and Europe.

Mr Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group, along with Ms Amanda Wang, VP - Destination Marketing & Sales | Global Relations, Trip.com Group, were warmly welcomed by a delegation led by the esteemed Mr Talal Nasralla, Advisor to DCT Abu Dhabi's Director General for Tourism.

On Trip.com Group's multiple travel platforms, over 300 million impressions were achieved for Middle East-related content, signalling burgeoning interest in this region among travellers.

At a meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group's Chief Marketing Officer, Bo Sun, met Abdulla Yousuf, DCT Abu Dhabi's Director of International Operations, and his team responsible for APAC and China markets. They reviewed the success of past campaigns, as well as engaged in in-depth discussions about the development of the Middle East travel market, with a focus on Abu Dhabi.

The two parties further discussed upcoming plans for 2024, highlighting the strategic importance of the outbound China market. From 2022 to 2023, outbound travel orders across all products from Chinese travellers to the United Arab Emirates surged by more than threefold, year-over-year.

Mr Sun also expressed enthusiasm and a strong desire to strengthen cooperation with DCT Abu Dhabi to achieve shared goals in the future.

"We are thrilled to promote the charming destination of Abu Dhabi, as well as other Middle East destinations. Given the pivotal role of tourism in driving the region's economic growth, we must bolster collaboration in the region. By doing so, we can ensure that we capitalise on the growing global interest in the Middle East and foster greater success alongside our partners."

Trip.com Group is set to expand into the Middle East, with plans to open a regional office already in the works. With its strategic partnerships and enhanced cooperation, Trip.com Group aims to cater to the needs of Middle Eastern consumers, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the region's travel industry.

