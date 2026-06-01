Trustee Ray Debbane' s Gift Anchors LAU's Global Ambition in New York

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lebanese American University (LAU) has announced a landmark philanthropic commitment from LAU Trustee Ray Debbane to advance the LAU New York campus, expand scholarship opportunities, and strengthen the university's role as a bridge between Lebanon, the diaspora, and the world.

Mr. Debbane, with his wife Carmen, and President Abdallah.

The gift was celebrated at a ceremony on May 14, 2026, marking the renaming of the campus as the LAU New York Debbane Campus. The gathering brought together Mr. Debbane and his family, LAU President Chaouki T. Abdallah, Vice President for Advancement Juhi Dagli, Associate Provost and Executive Director of the LAU New York Debbane Campus Barbar Akle, and friends of LAU.

Originally inaugurated in September 2014 and officially designated a degree-granting branch campus in March 2024 by the New York Board of Regents, the campus spans approximately 30,000 square feet across three floors in Midtown Manhattan.

For Mr. Debbane, the gift is rooted in a personal sense of responsibility toward Lebanon and "the institutions carrying the country's talent and promise forward." He joined LAU's Board of Trustees in 2020, at a moment of deep national crisis, and found, in his words, "an institution of genuine excellence worth fighting for."

That conviction shaped his broader view of higher education. "Lebanon's natural resource is educated people," Mr. Debbane said. The country's deepest crisis, he believes, is the continued loss of talent. "Universities remain among Lebanon's most important sources of renewal because they create opportunity, preserve human capital, and connect young people to the world."

"LAU New York is a major strategic asset for the university," added Mr. Debbane. His support reflects a view he has consistently expressed as a trustee: "LAU should not respond to the crisis by retreating, but by expanding its reach, ambition, and global relevance."

As one of the very few universities from the Middle East with an accredited academic presence in New York City, LAU holds a rare global position. The LAU New York Debbane Campus gives students access to academic experiences in one of the world's most dynamic cities while strengthening LAU's international reputation and reach.

For Mr. Debbane, the naming matters less than what the campus will do. He sees LAU New York Debbane Campus as a bridge between Lebanon, the diaspora, and the world, and as a home for Lebanese talent and ambition in a global city. Looking ahead, he envisions a global LAU model that combines online learning, in-person academic experiences, experiential education, and international mobility.

LAU Board of Trustees Chair Mike Ahmar echoed the importance of pairing global reach with local impact. Reflecting on Lebanese success stories worldwide, he noted: "Our focus now is to limit this brain drain by creating opportunities for young people to stay in Lebanon, especially with the rise of remote work."

"LAU is proudly and unapologetically 'Beirooted,'" affirmed President Abdallah. "Our intellectual, cultural, and moral anchor is Beirut. But from that anchor, we are building bridges to the world." He added that the Debbane gift accelerates LAU's transformation into a truly global network: "New York is our principal global hub, a gateway that amplifies our mission, expands our reach, and ensures that an education rooted in Beirut can shape the world," said Dr. Abdallah.

"Transformational gifts signal belief in an institution's mission, its leadership, and its potential," said Vice President for Advancement Juhi Dagli. "Mr. Debbane's historic commitment embodies that belief in a powerful and deeply affirming way. Having witnessed the impact of such moments at global institutions, I know how they ignite possibility and galvanize momentum," she added.

The gift will support inaugural scholarships for deserving students, helping LAU New York Debbane Campus open doors for talented students from Lebanon, the MENA region, Africa, Latin America, and the wider diaspora. It will also establish an enterprise hub and an Endowed Distinguished Business Chair, each bearing the Debbane name.

Based in New York City, Mr. Debbane is Co-Founder and CEO of Invus, a global investment firm, and CEO of Artal Group. He previously worked at The Boston Consulting Group in Paris and holds an MBA from Stanford University, an MS in Food Science and Technology from the University of California, Davis, and a BS in Agricultural Sciences and Agricultural Engineering from the American University of Beirut. He is currently the Chairman of Action Against Hunger-USA.

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