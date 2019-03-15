TUV Rheinland Middle East completes a major milestone in the development of the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) infrastructure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland Middle East, mandated and approved in Saudi Arabia by the Kingdom's Public Transport Authority in its role as an Independent Competent Person (ICP) organisation, completes a major milestone for the global testing, inspection and certification organization.

Since securing its first contract with the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) in 2011, TUV Rheinland as has played an important role the development of the Kingdom's railway infrastructure.

TUV Rheinland Middle East has worked alongside the SAR organisation on each phase of the development of its railway network, which is recognised as a critical part of the railway infrastructure serving the Gulf Cooperation Council region which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

The handover of the ICP certificate by TUV Rheinland Middle East, marked the formal acceptance by the Public Transport Authority of the full implementation of ERTMS -- ETCS Level 2 signalling system.

Mr. Stephane Riverain -- TUV Rheinland Middle East's Senior Consultant and Project Manager -- presented SAR's CEO, Dr. Bashar Al Malik, with the ICP Certificate and Letter of Assurance in a ceremony held at SAR's Headquarters in Riyadh.

"I would like to congratulate and thank the various individuals and departments at the SAR for their cooperation and support on this process for the last four years. This is a globally significant achievement in the railway industry since, according to UIC data, it means that SAR's 2,400 kilometer network becomes the world's longest single line, ETCS Level 2 signalled, mixed freight and passenger service rail network," said Mr. Riverain.

The TUV Rheinland Middle East Rail Team recently certified the SAR's North South Railway, which operates ETCS Level 2 equipped passenger trains supplied by CAF, as well as freight locomotives supplied by EMD, hauling minerals and cargo. Thales Transport provided the signalling system.

"TUV Rheinland has a well-established and recognised expertise in ICP related assessments for railway infrastructure managers and operation and maintenance organisations, both globally and in the Gulf Region in particular," said Ruben Zocco Director of Mobility -- Rail for TUV Rheinland Middle East.

"As a rail safety certification service provider, we are proud to have played a significant role in the assurance process of this extensive network and look forward to participating in the future development of one of our key customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he added.

