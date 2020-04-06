TUV Rheinland Offers Tests on Ventilators at No Cost

BANGALORE, India, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The dramatic spread of COVID-19 has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities, and businesses worldwide. Organizations around the world are coming together and finding innovative ways to minimize the impact on public health and to limit disruptions to economies and supply chains. Keeping the current COVID-19 pandemic in mind, TUV Rheinland India has stepped up its humanitarian efforts by offering 'No Cost' Safety Critical type tests on Ventilator Systems which are produced in India at its Bangalore laboratory till 30th April 2020.

TUV Rheinland's state-of-the-art laboratory is capable of testing a wide range of medical device categories, as per national and international standards. The laboratory has been recognized nationally and internationally for testing and certification by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and International Commission on Rules for the Approval of Electrical Equipment (IECEE), for CB certification of medical devices. TUV Rheinland is offering free test services for Ventilator Systems according to IEC 60601-1, IEC 60601-1-2, and IEC 80601-2-12. Over 25 different types of tests were identified to ensure basic safety and part compliance with all applicable standards and requirements.

Ventilators are one of the most important machines hospitals have for keeping COVID-19 critical care patients alive. Health authorities around the world are trying to find ways to supply hospitals with adequate number of ventilators to cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Thomas Fuhrmann, Managing Director, TUV Rheinland India said, "It is the responsibility of each one of us to play a role in lessening the damaging impact of the virus and TUV Rheinland would like to play our part in the fight against COVID- 19. This is our initiative to support vulnerable members of our society as well as healthcare professionals and all those who are at the forefront of this pandemic." He added, "We are offering free testing services to ensure uninterrupted, safe medical devices in the market. TUV Rheinland India has in-house capability to test and evaluate medical devices for electrical safety, EMC, wireless and reliability parameters according to various national and international standards."

Mr. Basavaraj Angadi, Assistant General Manager, TUV Rheinland India added, "A ventilator is a complex system and its technical aspects are challenging. We help our customers maintain high-quality standards and ensure a safe and reliable ventilation system. Our rapid test plan includes tests such as Electric Strength, Leakage Currents, Mechanical Tests and EMI/EMC tests like Electro Static Discharges, Surge and Emissions. Under the current Covid-19 circumstances, we are targeting 5 to 7 working days to complete the rapid testing process at no cost."

About TUV Rheinland:

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people with an annual turnover of EUR 2 billion. Their independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products, and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com

