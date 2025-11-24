UnionPay International to expand card acceptance with Amazon Payment Services across the MENA region

UnionPay International

24 Nov, 2025, 14:33 GMT

Collaboration covers key countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) and Amazon Payment Services have announced a strategic collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, across countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon. Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East and Pablo Londono, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East, commented:
"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Payment Services to enhance UnionPay card acceptance in the region. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing seamless payment solutions and supporting the growth of digital commerce across the region. By working with Amazon Payment Services, we are enabling more businesses to cater to the growing base of UnionPay cardholders."

Pablo Londono, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, added: "We are committed to offering merchants a broad range of payment options to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Integrating UnionPay into the Amazon Payment Services merchant network further strengthens our ability to serve international shoppers and facilitate secure, frictionless transactions for businesses across multiple countries."

The agreement empowers merchants in the Amazon Payment Services network to accept UnionPay cards, creating secure, convenient and seamless transactions. Once the integration is complete, millions of UnionPay cardholders will be able to access a frictionless payment experience with Amazon Payment Services' merchants. In turn, Amazon Payment Services merchants will be able to tap into UnionPay's vast global customer base across more than 80 countries and regions.

