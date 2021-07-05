USAFIS: President Biden Gives Big Boost to U.S. Immigration

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USAFIS Organization reports a significant improvement in the attitudes expressed by foreign nationals regarding U.S. immigration since Joseph Biden became President of the United States.

"The change to a more positive attitude about America and U.S. immigration is 'like night and day' now that Joe Biden is in The White House," noted Elsie Crisman, Public Relations Manager at the USAFIS Organization.

"For the past two decades, USAFIS has been helping thousands of people around the world to correctly apply for various immigrant and non-immigrant U.S. visa programs," she explained, "so we are quite familiar with the trends and definitely noticed a big difference between the attitudes indicated by many potential immigrants during the previous four years and the renewed enthusiasm foreign nationals are currently expressing."

The USA is the top destination for immigrants, attracting over one million newcomers each year, and it also has the most foreign-born residents of any country (approximately 45 million).

Since the end of the Second World War, there has been an upward trend in the number of foreign nationals immigrating to the United States, even when taking into account the fluctuating peaks and valleys.

The Diversity Visa Lottery Program is one of the most popular and easiest ways to immigrate to the United States and receive a U.S. Permanent Resident Green Card, since it only has two key requirements to participate: be born in an eligible country and have at least a high school education or two years of full-time paid work experience in an eligible occupation.

There are also Employment-Based Green Cards, as well as temporary non-immigrant U.S. work visas (such as the H-1B), for different categories of foreign workers.

"At the USAFIS Organization, we help thousands of individuals and families to identify their best U.S. immigration option and use our expertise to make the application process easier for them to complete correctly and efficiently," Crisman stated.

From 2013 to 2016, the number of people immigrating to the United States was increasing every year, but following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, it went in the opposite direction.

"We know from speaking with USAFIS clients that many potential immigrants had concerns about moving to America during the past four years," Crisman commented. "Now, everything has turned around and they are excited and hopeful about immigration to the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration," she said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, former U.S. Senator Joe Biden had a pro-immigration platform and he chose as his running mate former U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants, who is the first woman, and first American of Black and Asian heritage, to become Vice-President of the United States.

His first day in The White House, January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an order ending the previous president's travel ban for people from several mainly Muslim countries, plus he sent to the Congress his U.S. immigration reform bill which offers a pathway to American citizenship for millions of immigrants and would increase the number of Diversity Visas authorized to be granted through the Green Card Lottery from 55,000 to 80,000 per year.

Furthermore, President Biden signed another order on February 24, 2021, which cancelled the previous president's temporary Green Card suspension.

Besides his pro-immigration rhetoric and actions, President Biden's compassion has set a more positive tone in America, while his traditional style of governing and diplomacy has reassured parties at home and abroad.

Thus, the United States is once again viewed by potential immigrants as a country that welcomes newcomers and offers them freedom, equality, economic mobility and the opportunity to live the American Dream.

"The U.S. is not perfect by any means and has its strong points as well as areas for improvement," Crisman of USAFIS declared. "Nonetheless, no other country gives immigrants the freedom and opportunities that are available in America."

There is a growing sense of optimism in the United States as the world's largest economy bounces back from the disruptions caused by the global pandemic and more Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a sign that the USA is returning to normal, there is once more a major shortage of workers who are needed to fill a record 9.3 million U.S. job vacancies, according to the Department of Labor.

Something that President Biden, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the CEOs of America's largest corporations and the owners of its small and medium businesses know is that the United States needs immigrants of various skill levels to help fill and create new jobs in the USA.

The USAFIS Organization was established in 2001 as a private entity that provides beneficial services to thousands of people who want to immigrate to the United States through the Diversity Visa Program and other immigrant and non-immigrant U.S. visa programs.

