Veefin announces strategic partnership with Dubai-based risk-management solutions provider 6 Sigma Group

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions in the UAE have been facing challenges in recent years, particularly in the areas of supply chain finance and risk management. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges, causing disruptions in supply chains, market volatility, and credit risk. To address these challenges and offer enhanced lending solutions for businesses in the UAE, 'Veefin', a global leader in digital supply chain finance, and '6 Sigma Group', a pioneer in providing risk management solutions, have joined hands and announced a strategic partnership.

This integration between Veefin and 6 Sigma Group will support financial institutions to offer their clients with the latest Supply Chain Finance offerings to help them reduce costs and improve their bottom lines.

6 Sigma Group has been actively involved in the financial services sector in the UAE for several years. The company's expertise in tailoring approaches to risk control has helped many financial institutions in the region to manage their risks effectively.

Raja Debnath, CEO, Veefin, said, "At Veefin, we are committed to deliver innovative, relevant and smart SCF technology solutions to lenders. We are excited to partner with the 6 Sigma Group, a company with a strong reputation in the financial services sector. This partnership will enable us to leverage their expertise in risk management and offer a comprehensive suite of lending solutions to our clients in the UAE and the Middle East."

Veefin provides financial institutions with SCF technology so that they can provide their clients' businesses with real-time access to working capital, allowing them to scale their operations, enhance their cash flow, and safeguard their supply chains.

Ramzi Watfa, CEO of 6 Sigma Group, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Veefin, which is committed to innovation and customer service. By combining our expertise in providing risk-management solutions with Veefin's cutting-edge technology, this partnership will provide significant value to our customers and help them achieve their business goals."

The 6 Sigma Group offers asset management solutions which equip firms with cutting-edge resources for dealing with credit risk, market volatility, and operational risk. The company's specialty is tailoring approaches to risk control meeting the specific requirements of each client.

