vivo Launches X50 Series, Bringing a Professional Mobile Photography Experience to Users

"X50 series is a professional photography flagship smartphone for consumers to record and share the best moments of their lives in a simple way," said Jet Xu, Head of Middle East and Africa Business, vivo. "With stable shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and an overall advanced camera system, the X50 series flagship devices allow users to capture all of life's stories with professional quality. These are the first X series devices to be launched globally and we are excited to share the best of our innovative technology and design concepts with consumers."

With cutting-edge stabilization, night mode, zoom, and portrait technologies, X50 series smartphones enable users to capture stable and high-quality images and videos in a wide range of scenarios, making every shot a masterpiece. The design of vivo's X50 series draws from natural elements and futuristic aesthetics, aiming to complement the active lifestyles of consumers. With professional photography capabilities, stunning design, and smooth performance, X50 series pushes the boundaries of high-end flagship smartphones.

Mobile Photography, Redefined

To reduce shaking, the main camera of X50 Pro is equipped with an industry-leading Gimbal Camera System, allowing users to take clear photos and videos while in motion, even at night. Modelled after a full-size professional gimbal, X50 Pro's built-in miniature gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera. This system also widens the rotation angle and anti-shake area compared to popular stabilization methods, resulting in super clear images. The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the gimbal's movement, lets users know when the frame is stable. vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customized sensors, and continuous focus tracking further enhance image and video clarity.

X50 series consists of true photography flagship smartphones. X50 Pro has a versatile camera setup with one 32MP front camera and four cameras on the rear (48MP Main, 8MP Super Wide-Angle, 13MP Professional Portrait, and 8MP 5x Telescopic). X50 Pro's 5x Telescopic lens also supports 60x Hyper Zoom, leading to photos of breathtaking detail.

X50 and X50 Pro feature Super Night Mode and Astro Mode, which together enable users to capture stunning photographs of both city and country scenes at night, while 120° Super Wide-Angle (108° after distortion correction) and Super Macro functions help create professional-quality photos in a wide range of scenarios. vivo's Portrait Mode, powered by a 4-layer masking algorithm, allows users to separate the subject from the background and apply separate effects for a more refined result.

Sleek Performance and Design

In addition to its professional photography capabilities, the X50 series delivers overall flagship performance. The series supports 5G connectivity depending on local market conditions, allowing users to stay online with super fast speeds and low latency. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, X50 Pro provides fast computing speed and smooth multitasking capabilities. The series features a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz, displaying crisp images, movies, and games without smears or blurs.

Reflecting vivo's design-driven innovation, X50 series smartphones are built with flexible screens, which are slimmer, lighter, and more durable than traditional screens. X50 is one of the slimmest 5G phones ever. HDR 10+ technology delivers a bright and vivid display, and AG Matte Glass offers a soft and delicate touch. The Gimbal Camera System is also designed in the shape of an eye, serving as a unique design element on the rear of X50 Pro.

vivo TWS Earphone Neo Complement the X50 Series with Ultimate Audio

vivo is also launching the TWS Earphone Neo. Built to provide a high-quality audio experience that meets the needs of everyday music lovers, the wireless TWS Earphone Neo have a customized 14.2mm Moving-Coil Unit, delivering a more powerful and full-bodied sound, as well as a bio-fiber composite diaphragm to enhance audio details.

Designed with the needs of consumers in mind, TWS Earphone Neo also feature AI Noise Cancelling for clearer phone calls and several voice-activated smart controls. The earphones are powered by Qualcomm's 4th-Generation TWS platform, the QCC3046, which offers low latency, high precision, and a stable listening experience, as well as the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology with a maximum range of 10m. TWS Neo's advanced features, along with its classic design and compact body, are a realization of vivo's investments in Internet of Things devices. Like the X50 series, TWS Earphone Neo showcase vivo's commitment to building design-centric devices that improve consumers' lives.



About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, manufacturing over 200 million smartphones each year. As of 2019, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 350 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

X50 Pro Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB RAM Storage 256GB ROM Battery 4315mAh (TYP) with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 Operating System Funtouch OS 10.5 (based on Android 10) Body Dimensions 158.46×72.80×8.04mm Weight 181.5g Display Screen 3D Curved Ultra O Screen 6.56-inch 2376×1080 (FHD+), 90Hz Refresh Rate Type AMOLED Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition Fingerprint (under display, optical), face recognition Camera Camera Front: 32MP Rear: 48MP Gimbal Main Camera + 13MP Pro Portrait Camera + 8MP Super Wide-angle & Macro Camera + 8MP 60x Hyper Zoom (with OIS) Photography Modes Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, Pro Sports Mode, etc. Connectivity Type-C, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, OTG Location GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass,

Gyroscope, Color Temperature Sensor, LDAF Items in the box X50 Pro, Earphone: XE710 (3.5mm jack) + Type-C adapter , Documentation, Type-C to USB Cable,

USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

X50 Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB ROM Battery 4200mAh (TYP) with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 Operating System Funtouch OS 10.5 (based on Android 10) Body Dimensions 159.54×75.39×7.55mm Weight 174.5g Display Screen Flat Ultra O Screen 6.56-inch 2376×1080 (FHD+), 90Hz Refresh Rate Type AMOLED Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Biometric recognition Fingerprint (under display, optical), face recognition Camera Camera Front: 32MP Rear: 48MP Main Camera (with OIS) + 13MP Pro Portrait Camera + 8MP Super Wide-angle Camera + 5MP* Super Macro Camera *Actual photo pixels are 2MP. Photography Modes Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait (Art Portrait,

AI Makeup, Filters, etc.), AR Stickers, Slow motion, Live Photo, Time-

Lapse, Video, DOC, Panorama, Pro Mode, etc. Connectivity Type-C, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC，OTG Location GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass,

Gyroscope, Color Temperature Sensor Items in the box X50, Earphone: XE160 (3.5mm jack) + Type-C adapter , Documentation, Type-C to USB

Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222986/MEA_X50.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222943/X50_Pro_alpha_grey_photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222940/X50_Pro_alpha_grey_photo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222942/X50_Pro_alpha_grey_photo_3.jpg

Related Links

http://www.vivo.com



SOURCE Vivo