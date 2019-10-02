Volante Technologies Named Global Winner, Best Payments Solution, by Global Finance

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies Inc., a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and modernization in financial services, was named Global Winner, Best Payments Solution by Global Finance as part of its annual ranking: World's Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks and Providers.

Volante won the award based on VolPay, its ecosystem of business services for payments innovation and modernization, which automates the entire payments lifecycle from capture to clearing. Volante's customers, including four of the top five corporate banks in the world, rely on VolPay solutions to solve complex challenges in domestic and cross-border payments, real-time/instant payments, corporate to bank automation, open banking, and ISO 20022 modernization.

Available on-premise or as a managed service in the cloud, VolPay's advanced architecture delivers outstanding performance and the fastest implementation times in the industry, speeding customer time-to-market and revenue while spurring innovation. Among many industry firsts, VolPay originated the first-ever US TCH RTP payment, and powered the first SEPA payment processing service in the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Volante's selection as Global Winner, Best Payment Solution was the result of a multi-tiered assessment process by Global Finance, which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research. A variety of subjective and objective criteria were considered, including profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which providers successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

"Volante's cloud-based payments suite, VolPay is a modular library of services that enables financial institutions to rapidly bring new payment options to their clients with security, compliance and performance guaranteed. By allowing banks to select the payment services that suit their requirements VolPay allows banks to tackle payments innovation and transformation at a speed that suits their strategic goals and future growth," said Gilly Wright, technology editor, Global Finance Magazine.

In accepting the award in London during the SWIFT Sibos conference, Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, said, "We're honored to be named Global Winner, Best Payments Solution by Global Finance. It is a testament to the hard work of the entire Volante team, and our consistent high level of overall client satisfaction. This is why the majority of Volante is consistently focused on R&D, more than any provider in our space: to ensure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers automate and simplify the complexity of financial transaction processing, remain ahead of emerging trends, be more competitive, and grow."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and modernization in financial services. Our clients include the world's largest banks, market infrastructures, exchanges, clearing houses, corporate treasuries, and card networks.

Volante's ecosystem of business services simplifies and automates complex systems and processes in payments, capital markets, and financial message integration. As a result, our clients are able to stay ahead of emerging market trends, become more competitive, deliver superior customer experiences, and grow their businesses through innovation.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2001, Volante today serves as a trusted, strategic business partner to over 90 financial institutions in 35 countries.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com

