Wego Partners with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to Transform the Digital Umrah Experience

Wego continues to advance digital innovation in Umrah services and is among the first platforms to enable electronic Umrah visa issuance, helping simplify the pilgrimage journey for travelers worldwide

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to introduce a fully integrated digital platform designed to enhance and simplify the Umrah journey for pilgrims worldwide.

Wego Partners with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing Saudi Arabia's vision of delivering a seamless, digitally enabled pilgrimage experience. By bringing together Wego's leading travel technology and extensive regional reach with the Kingdom's trusted network of licensed Umrah service providers, the platform offers pilgrims a streamlined, end-to-end booking experience.

Wego continues to play a leading role in digital innovation within pilgrimage services, as among the platforms enabled to facilitate Umrah visa requests digitally, reinforcing its commitment to simplifying the travel experience for pilgrims worldwide.

Through a single, intuitive flow, travelers can access flight bookings, verified hotel bookings, licensed ground services, and facilitated Umrah visa request submissions, ensuring a more transparent, efficient, and reliable journey from planning to arrival. All visa issuance is conducted by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Seamless, End-to-End Pilgrim Journey

The new platform is designed to redefine how Umrah services are accessed and delivered. Wego will leverage its expertise in travel search, payments, and digital distribution to manage marketing, sales, and customer transactions, while trusted, licensed Umrah service providers focus on delivering high-quality, on-ground services.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah plays a key regulatory and supervisory role in overseeing the Umrah ecosystem, ensuring compliance, quality standards, and a consistent experience for pilgrims, while licensed operators are responsible for service delivery and operational execution.

This model enhances operational efficiency while ensuring consistency and accountability across the entire pilgrim experience. All transactions are securely processed in Saudi Riyals at the time of booking, reinforcing transparency and eliminating unexpected on-ground costs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Through our collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, we are enabling a more seamless and transparent Umrah journey powered by technology. By integrating flights, facilitated visa request processes, verified accommodations, and licensed ground services into one unified platform, we are enhancing the overall pilgrim experience while creating new growth opportunities for Umrah service providers across Saudi Arabia."

Tailored Experiences for Every Pilgrim

The platform introduces three thoughtfully designed service tiers, allowing pilgrims to choose experiences that best match their needs and preferences.

Essential : Core services including airport reception and dedicated on-ground support.

: Core services including airport reception and dedicated on-ground support. Standard : Enhanced convenience with intercity transportation between key locations such as Makkah and Madinah.

: Enhanced convenience with intercity transportation between key locations such as Makkah and Madinah. Premium: A more personalized journey featuring private transfers, curated sightseeing experiences, and round-the-clock support.

Each service tier is carefully curated to meet Wego's quality benchmarks, ensuring pilgrims receive reliable, high-value options at every step of their journey.

Enhanced Transparency and Traveler Protection

To further strengthen trust and reliability, the platform incorporates clear consumer protection policies, including flexible booking modifications and refund eligibility under defined conditions. These measures are designed to provide peace of mind while maintaining operational efficiency for service providers.

Additionally, multilingual support capabilities and dedicated customer service channels ensure accessibility for pilgrims from diverse global markets, reinforcing Wego's commitment to inclusivity and service excellence.

Empowering the Umrah Ecosystem

As part of this initiative, Wego is inviting qualified Umrah service providers to participate in the platform, creating a scalable and competitive marketplace that supports the growth of Saudi Arabia's pilgrimage sector.

The platform www.wego.com/umrah will be ready for launch in June 2026, aligning with the beginning of the Umrah season and enabling pilgrims to plan and book their journeys with greater ease and confidence.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com